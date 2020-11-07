India Garners Big Victory At UN, Candidate Vidisha Maitra Secures Position In ACABQ

Indian diplomat Vidisha Maitra has been elected to the United Nation’s Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ). Maitra’s election to the post was confirmed by India’s permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurthy in a video clip posted on Twitter. Maitra, who was India's candidate for the only post in the committee from the Asia Pacific Group, clinched victory by a 126-64 vote count.

India’s candidate Ms Vidisha Maitra elected to UN body - ACABQ, with strong support of @UN Member States.



Watch video message of PR to UN Ambassador T. S. Tirumurti

'Vidhisha Maitra will bring gender-balanced perspective to functioning of ACABQ'

Speaking on the occasion, TS Tirumurti said, "I want to extend my gratitude to all member states who have supported us in this crucial election and reposed faith in our candidate.' Stating the importance of India's membership of ACABQ at this crucial time when the UN budget is under pressure, Tirumurti highlighted India's stellar record of bringing professional auditing experience to the UN.

Tirumurti asserted that this election of the Indian diplomat will assume a greater significance as compared to India's term in the Security Council in 2021-22. He said, "India has a stellar record of bringing professional auditing experience to the UN and contributing outstanding professionals to UN bodies. Moreover, with India's rising obligations in both assist as well as voluntary contributions to the UN, we take the responsibility of administrative and budgetary management of the UN's functioning very seriously."

He also exuded confidence in Maitra. "I am confident that Vidhisha Maitra will bring an independent, objective and much needed gender-balanced perspective to the functioning of ACABQ," added Tirumurti.

About ACABQ

UN's ACABQ is a subsidiary organ of the General Assembly which consists of 16 members. These members are appointed by the Assembly in their individual capacity. Four major functions of this committee are mentioned below-

Examine and report on the et submitted by the Secretary-General to the General Assembly

Advise General Assembly on any administrative and budgetary matters

Examine administrative budgets of the specialized agencies and proposals for financial arrangements on behalf of the General Assembly

Consider and report to the General Assembly on the auditors’ reports on the accounts of the United Nations and of the specialized agencies.

Who is Vidisha Maitra?

Maitra is a career diplomat with the Indian Foreign Service and currently, she is posted in New York as the First Secretary in Permanent Mission of India to the UN. In the past 11 years, she has also served in various other capacities in New York, Paris, Port Louis and New Delhi. The Indian diplomat also holds extensive work experience in strategic policy planning & research, formulation & implementation of development assistance & infrastructure projects, defence acquisition matters, international taxation issues, investment and trade promotion.

(With ANI inputs)