India Gets Re-elected As President Of International Solar Alliance, France As Co-President

During a virtual meeting of the International Solar Alliance on Wednesday, October 14, India was re-elected as the President of the organisation for a term of two years with France as the Co-President. According to the reports, four new Vice-Presidents were also voted in to represent the four regions of the ISA at its third assembly that attended by 34 members.

Initiative welcomed by minister

In addition to this, the assembly is also reported to have approved the initiatives of the Alliance's Secretariat in institutionalising ISA’s engagement with other private and public corporate sector through the Coalition for Sustainable Climate Action.

While speaking at the virtual session, President of the ISA assembly and India’s Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister, RK Singh lauded the alliance partners for uniting together against climate change efforts.

Singh welcomed the new initiative on heating and cooling which is to be introduced for discussion in the assembly. As per reports, the minister added that solar energy contributes about 2.8 percent of global electricity and if the same trend persists for years, solar will become the most important and credible source of energy for the production of electricity across the world.

Earlier in September, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that five Indian state-owned oil and gas companies will be joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA)’s Coalition for Sustainable Climate Action (ISA-CSCA) as Corporate Partners.

In his inaugural speech at the First World Solar Technology Summit organised by ISA, Pradhan informed that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and GAIL (India) Limited will be contributing to ISA’s Corpus Fund.

