Indian Embassy In Madagascar To Become Solar-powered On Gandhi Jayanti

The Indian Embassy in Madagascar is set to become solar-powered on the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday, October 2. It is set to become the first Indian Embassy to switch to solar energy after the installation of 8 KW of the solar power plant on its rooftop. Indian Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar tweeted about the transition on Wednesday.

'Clean and Green' Indian Embassy

According to the official statement, the solar-powered 'clean and green' Indian Embassy will be inaugurated on October 2 by Raharinirina Baomiavotse Vahinala, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Madagascar, and Ambassador Kumar.

The inauguration will also be attended by Marie Dimond, Resident Representative of UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), Volatiana Rakotondrazafy, UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organisation) Country Representative, and Nanie Ratsifandrihamanana, Country Director of WWF (World Wide Fund).

India and Madagascar are members of the International Solar Alliance and both countries strive to use solar energy to fight climate change and environmental pollution.

Gandhi Katha

The Indian Embassy in Madagascar's Antananarivo also put together a Gandhi Katha on the theme 'The Oceanic Gandhi' to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It was organised by eminent Gandhian Scholar Professor Makarand Paranjape who is also the Director of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study.

The live event which was held on September 26 was telecasted on the Indian Embassy's official Facebook page. The event was also attended by several people from Madagascar and Comoros during which Professor Makarand spoke about the importance and the influence of oceans in Mahatma Gandhi's life.

(With ANI inputs, Image: ANI)

