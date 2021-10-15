India's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) TS Tirumurti expressed pride at India getting re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for a sixth term on Thursday with an 'overwhelming' majority and said India will continue to further human rights issues. India received 184 of the 193 votes cast in the election.

Ambassador TS Tirumurti called it a 'proud day' for the country.

pic.twitter.com/1UlvVmPC4e — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) October 14, 2021

Earlier while talking to news agency PTI, the ambassador had said, "I am truly delighted at this overwhelming support for India in elections to Human Rights Council. It's a robust endorsement of our strong roots in democracy, pluralism and fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution. We thank all UN Member States for giving us a strong mandate".

Diplomats including Syria's Ambassador to UN, Bassam Sabbagh, and Finland Ambassador to India, Ritva Koukku-Ronde, congratulated India.

This year, a total of 18 seats were up for election under the rotating membership system with three-year terms on the 47-UN member council. Countries needed a minimum of 97 votes to get elected to the Council.

India’s manifesto for the election emphasised that the promotion and protection of human rights were best served by “dialogue, cooperation and constructive and collaborative engagement”. India vowed to continue to work for the promotion and protection of Human Rights through "Samman, Samvad and Sahyog."

India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted, "India gets re-elected to the UNHRC (2022-24) for a 6th term with an overwhelming majority. Heartfelt gratitude to the UN membership for reposing its faith in India. We will continue to work for the promotion and protection of Human Rights through Samman, Samvad, and Sahyog."

The UN General Assembly elected by secret ballot Argentina, Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Montenegro, Paraguay, Qatar, Somalia, the UAE, and the USA.

India had previously been elected to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council for the 2014-2017 and 2018-2021 terms. Indian representatives to the UN have time and again utilised the platform to address concerns regarding human rights violations in various countries as well as calling out Pakistan for harbouring terrorists to threaten the security of its neighbours.