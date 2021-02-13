India Gifts 2000 Metric Tonnes Of Rice As To Crisis-hit Syria

India on Friday gifted 2000 metric tonnes of rice to crisis-hit Syria to strengthen food security in the middle eastern nation. The emergency humanitarian assistance was provided by India in response to the request from the Syrian government. Over 1000 metric tonnes of rice was handed to Syria’s Minister of Local Administration and Head of Supreme Relief Committee Hussain Makhlouf by India’s Ambassador to Syria, Hifzur Rahman as a friendly gesture. India is expected to deliver the remaining 1000 metric tonnes of rice by February 18, according to sources of ANI. "India and Syria have historically enjoyed close and friendly relations," a statement, issued by Ministry of External Affairs read, highlighting India’s effort to mitigate the food security deterioration in the war-torn nation.

Govt. of India’s humanitarian assistance of 2000 MT rice as Gift for People & Govt of Syria arrives in Latakia. Amb Hifzur Rahman presents the gift to Syrian Minister of Local Admin, Head of Supreme Relief Com. Eng Makhlouf@DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @SecySanjay @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/ivoUnjSXsN — India in Damascus (@eoidamascus) February 11, 2021

Read: 'Justin Trudeau Commends India's Efforts To Hold Dialogue With Protesting Farmers': MEA

Read: Defence Ministry Smashes Cong's 'India At Disadvantage' Lie Over LAC, Rakes Up 1962

India stands in solidarity with Syria

India has always "stood in solidarity with the people of Syria, and our bilateral engagement has continued apace even during the years of internal conflict there through a number of development and capacity building projects,” the MEA said in a release. According to the World Food Programme and the Food Security Sector estimate, more than 7.9 million Syrians have been food insecure, which constitutes nearly 39 percent of the total population due to increased hostilities, and coronavirus pandemic. This has also led to dramatic inflation in food prices for the country. The deteriorating Syrian pound (SYP) and informal US exchange rates have also widely contributed to the economic and food crisis in Syria, according to WFP.

In order to help alleviate country’s struggle, India in July 2020, gifted 10 metric tonnes of medicines to Syria and set up an artificial limbs (Jaipur foot) fitment camp, which provided medical assistance to over 500 Syrians. Over the last two years, India has extended 1000 scholarships to Syrian students for pursuing bachelors, masters and post-doctoral programmes in Indian universities under 'Study in India' initiative. India is also working to construct a NextGen Centre for Information Technology in Damascus, for which, the work is in progress.

Read: India Imports 80% Of Its Requirement Of Medical Devices: MoS Ashwini Choubey

Read: India's Interest To Participate In Colombo Port Project Long-standing One: MEA