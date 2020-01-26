India Gifts 30 Ambulances & 6 Buses To Nepal On The Occasion Of 71st Republic Day

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, India gifted 30 ambulances and six buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal. As per reports, the ambulance and buses were gifted in order to reaffirm India's commitment in partnering with Nepal towards socio-economic development.

The Indian Embassy released a statement that read: "The Embassy also gifted 30 ambulances and 06 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal thereby reaffirming Government of India's commitment to partner with Nepal in its journey towards socio-economic development."

Earlier, the Indian government had gifted over 700 ambulances and over 100 buses to Nepal, in order to expand healthcare access to the people of Nepal.

Republic Day celebrations in Kathmandu

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrated the 71st Republic Day. Charge d' Affaires Ajay Kumar hoisted the Indian national flag and read out President Ram Nath Kovind's message. He further felicitated eight widows and five next of kins of deceased soldiers. Along with it, the Embassy gifted books to around 51 libraries and educational institutions spread across all the provinces of Nepal.

Read: Nitin Gadkari wishes nation on Republic Day, unfurls Tricolour at his residence

Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman extends greetings on Republic Day; wishes 'good luck' to the nation

Republic Day Parade in New Delhi

The 90-minute long Republic Day parade commenced shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects at the National War Memorial near India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The parade was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker was the parade's Second-in-Command.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are celebrating the occasion along with the chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens at Rajpath.

Read: Nepal is 'hopeful' that India will 'reconsider' its decision to ban import of palm oil

Read: Raj Thackeray wishes immortality upon India with stunning picture, on Republic Day 2020

(WITH ANI INPUTS)