Nitin Gadkari Wishes Nation On Republic Day, Unfurls Tricolour At His Residence

Politics

Nitin Gadkari is one of the many Union Ministers who wished the nation on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. He also hoisted the national flag at his residence.

Nitin

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished the nation on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. In a tweet, Gadkari wished the nation on Sunday morning and later he also celebrated the day at his residence in the National Capital.

READ: Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Parade Begins In Delhi, India's Military Might On Display

Gadkari's wishes

The day marks the 71st Republic Day of the country and multiple senior ministers have wished the nation on the occasion. Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro is the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations. He will be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. 

READ: 'Jai Hind!': Here's How PM Modi Wished India A Happy Republic Day 2020

The PM will begin the celebrations with a visit to the National War Memorial near India Gate. Other Union Ministers and opposition leaders, wished the nation on this occasion.

 

 

The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. 

The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker will be the parade Second-in-Command

READ: President Kovind Addresses Nation On Eve Of R-Day, Stresses On Gandhian Principles

READ: Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Republic Day With A Beautiful 'I Love My India' Sand Art

Published:
