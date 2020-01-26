Nitin Gadkari Wishes Nation On Republic Day, Unfurls Tricolour At His Residence

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished the nation on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. In a tweet, Gadkari wished the nation on Sunday morning and later he also celebrated the day at his residence in the National Capital.

Gadkari's wishes

The day marks the 71st Republic Day of the country and multiple senior ministers have wished the nation on the occasion. Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro is the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations. He will be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

The PM will begin the celebrations with a visit to the National War Memorial near India Gate. Other Union Ministers and opposition leaders, wished the nation on this occasion.

Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay.



सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

Let us remember and salute all who sacrificed their lives for India’s independence & laid foundations of a Sovereign, Democratic Republic based on principles of socialism, secularism to secure justice, liberty, equality, fraternity for all its citizens. #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/5A1u7B9tfy — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 26, 2020

देश के हर एक वासी को गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ



Wishing each and every one a Happy Republic Day#RepublicDay2020 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 26, 2020

The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem.

The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker will be the parade Second-in-Command

