India Gifts Two Electric Vehicles To Pashupati Temple In Nepal

The Indian government on November 27 gifted two electric vehicles to Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) in Nepal to help the elderly pilgrims and differently-abled people visiting the pious temple. After offering the eco-friendly vehicles manufactured by India's Gayam Motor Works. President of the Indian Women's Association (IWA), Namrita Puri in Kathmandu said that the vehicles will also create new job opportunities. The two eight-seater electric vehicles with efficient lithium-ion batteries were handed over to Pradip Dhakal, a member secretary of the PADT. The PADT is established to conserve and operate the Pashupatinath Temple and adjoining Area. It is also enlisted as UNESCO's World Heritage Site.

IWA aims for the welfare of women

Puri said that handing over two vehicles will pave the way for strengthening cultural and religious ties between the people of India and Nepal and bringing the people of two nations closer. The Indian Women Association is an autonomous body under the Embassy of India which provided a common and friendly platform for Indian women residing in Nepal. It also provides a platform for the interaction with Nepali women and its main aim is to promote goodwill and friendship between the Indian and Nepali communities.The independent body organises philanthropic activities for the welfare of women and children in Nepal. It has organised charitable events with Nava Indradhanus English Boarding School in Kathmandu, Koseli Foundation, Bal Sarathi, Nepali Snehi Kaakha, and Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital.

Indo-Nepal relations

Nepal is an important neighbour of India that shares geographic, historical, cultural and economic ties that date back to centuries. There have been several developmental projects carried out by both the countries in sectors like infrastructure, healthcare, telecommunications, transport, culture, education, etc. These projects have strengthened the relationship as well as the economic development in both nations. The Motihari-Amlekhgunj oil pipeline project is the most recent one that was inaugurated on Tuesday by the Prime Ministers of India and Nepal.

