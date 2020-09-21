India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Crosses Landmark 80%, Highest In The World

In a major development amid the Coronavirus crisis, India has crossed the significant landmark of more than 80 per cent national recovery rate. India on Sunday registered over 90,000 recoveries for the third successive day, the highest in the world.

Meanwhile, at least 93,356 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 54,87,580, while the death toll climbed to 87,882 with the infection claiming 1,130 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country.

"India has crossed the significant landmark of more than 80 per cent national recovery rate. On a continuous stretch of high recoveries, India has also reported more than 90,000 recoveries for the third day in succession," the ministry said in the statement.

As many as 60% of the new recoveries were reported from five states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu -- which also accounted for 52% of the new cases, the health ministry highlighted on Sunday. Maharashtra continued to top the chart with more than 23,000 new recoveries, while both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh accounted for over 10,000 single-day recoveries, it said.

With this development, India has also occupied the top position in the world in terms of total COVID-19 recoveries as the country constitutes 19% of global recoveries, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. As per the data available on Worldometers, India is followed by the USA with 18.70% of global COVID-19 recoveries and Brazil's with a share of 16.90% of total recoveries in the world.

"India occupies the top position in the world in terms of total recoveries. More than 43 lakhs have recovered. India's recoveries constitute 19% of total global recoveries," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet quoting the statistics given by Worldometers

Centre's talks with Russia over COVID vaccine

India is in talks with Russia about its COVID-19 vaccine - 'Sputnik -V', with Dr. Reddy's lab selected as manufacturers to provide 100 million doses in India. The Centre has also met with the three potential candidates to track the vaccines' progress. While India hopes to get a vaccine ready by 2020 end, the Centre is readying a blueprint for mass production and vaccine distribution.

Meanwhile, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has listed 7 Indian manufacturers permitted for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing - Serum Institute of India (SII), Cadila Healthcare, Bharat Biotech, Biological E, Reliance Life Sciences, Aurbindo Pharma, and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

