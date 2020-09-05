COVID-19: India Introduces 'on-demand' Testing Without Prescription

In a significant development amid the Coronavirus crisis in the country, the Union Health Ministry from Saturday has allowed on-demand COVID-19 testing without a prescription. The decision comes after the recommendations of the National Task Force on the novel coronavirus.

As per the official statement, individuals who wish to get tested and those undertaking travel to countries/Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry can get an "on-demand" test. The ministry said that the new advisory has further simplified the testing process and given more freedom and flexibilities to the State authorities to facilitate enhanced ease of testing for the people.

"For the first time, along with more simplified modalities, the updated guidelines provide for 'On-demand' testing in order to ensure higher levels of testing. A totally new section has been added in the advisory on 'testing on demand' which for all practical purposes does away with prescription by a registered medical practitioner although state governments have the freedom to decide on simplified modalities," read the release.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 40 lakh with a single-day spike of 86,432 new cases and 1,089 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated and 69,561 deaths.

Update on COVID vaccine

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that the worldwide distribution of vaccines on a mass level against COVID-19 may take place by mid-2021. While addressing a press briefing on Friday Swaminathan said, "So realistically speaking, probably the second half, the middle of 2021 - maybe the second quarter, the third quarter of 2021 - is when we can start seeing doses actually flowing into countries so that they can start to immunize their populations".

This expected timeline for the worldwide distribution of vaccine comes as there are various vaccine candidates that are in phase III of the human clinical trials, which is expected to be concluded by this year-end or early next year, Swaminathan added.

(with inputs from ANI)