India, Iran, Uzbekistan Discuss Enhancing Regional Connectivity, Trade Via Chabahar Port

India, Iran and Uzbekistan discussed ways for joint use of the strategically located Chabahar port for trade and enhancing regional connectivity at their first trilateral dialogue on the issue on December 14, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. Chabahar port, located in energy-rich southeastern Iran, serves as the fulcrum of connectivity between India and Central Asia. Although Pakistan has denied transit asses to India, the port can still be reached via the western coast.

"During the meeting, the participants discussed joint use of Chabahar Port for trade and transit purposes and enhanced regional connectivity. All sides also noted the significant role played by Chabahar port for the region to deliver humanitarian assistance during the COVID pandemic," the MEA said in a statement.

'Chabahar Day'

The meeting was jointly chaired by Secretary (Shipping) Sanjeev Ranjan, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan, D. Dehkanov, and Deputy Transport Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Shahram Adamnejad. All three sides noted the crucial role played by the port in the delivery of assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The port is being developed jointly by Iran, Afghanistan, and India.

"All sides welcomed India's proposal to hold 'Chabahar Day' on the sidelines of the International Maritime Summit scheduled to be hosted by India in January 2021," the ministry added.

The meeting comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Indo-Uzbek virtual summit. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this meeting is the first bilateral virtual summit between India and a Central Asian country.

The leaders discussed the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship, including strengthening India-Uzbekistan cooperation in the post-COVID-19 world. PM Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

(With ANI Inputs)

