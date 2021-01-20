'India Is Deeply Honoured': PM Modi Says After Vaccine Export Begins On January 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to several countries will commence on Wednesday and more will follow in the days ahead. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Government of India has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighbouring countries and key partners.

PM Modi: 'Supplies of vaccine to countries to begin on Jan 20'

India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. Supplies of Covid vaccines to several countries will commence tomorrow, and more will follow in the days ahead. #VaccineMaitri https://t.co/9Czfkuk8h7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

The release further stated that in response to these requests, and in keeping with India's stated commitment to use India's vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the pandemic, supplied under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maynmar and Seychelles will begin from January 20. MEA said that in respect of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius, India is awaiting their confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances.

External Affair Ministry's release read, "The immunization program is being implemented in India, as in other countries, in a phased manner to cover the healthcare providers, frontline workers and the most vulnerable. Keeping in view the domestic requirement of the phased roll-out of COVID-19 inoculation drive, India will continue to supply vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. "

MEA: 'India will continue supplying vaccines'

The Ministry further mentioned that it will ensure that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad. Prior to the delivery of vaccines, a 2-day training programme, covering administrative and operational aspects began today for immunization managers, cold chain officers, communication officers and data managers of the recipient countries, both at national and provincial levels, it added.

Highlighting that India has earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits,, masks, ventilators, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during Coronavirus, External Affairs Minister informed that India has also provided training to several neighbouring countries to enhance and strengthen their clinical capabilities.

In an ongoing effort, India will continue to supply countries all over the world with vaccines. This will be calibrated against domestic requirements and international demand and obligations, including under the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, GAVI’s Covax facility to developing countries, the release added.

