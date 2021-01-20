Inauguration Day 2021: Biden, Harris To Honor COVID-19 Victims At Lincoln Memorial

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn-in tomorrow in a toned-down event. On the eve of Biden’s official swearing in, the Presidential Inaugural Committee will host a memorial for victims of the deadly coronavirus. This memorial will be held at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington.

Memorial for victims

As per the reports by PBS, a total of 400 lights will be used to light the massive, rectangular pool on the National Mall. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected a total of 96,304,560 people worldwide with the global death toll at 2,057,076. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of 24,655,637positive virus cases and has a death toll of 409,029. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

This will be the first swearing-in ceremony in US history when an inauguration celebration has been curtailed, largely due to COVID-19 concerns, but also because of the January 6 insurrection. The security near the Capitol Hill and the White House has been beefed up ahead of the inauguration day. President-elect Joe Biden himself has said that there won't be as many people present during the inauguration day as it used to be before. He has urged his supporters to stay at home and watch the swearing-in ceremony live on television, keeping in mind the COVID-19 restrictions. The National Mall, where supporters of presidents-elect from all over the country used to flock on the day of the inauguration day, will remain closed tomorrow.

According to reports, viewing stands this year will not be erected particularly because of the risks associated with large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The sale of tickets will be much smaller than in previous years as only 1,000 tickets will be given out as compared to up to 2,00,000 in 2017, when Trump was inaugurated. Congressmen will be allowed to bring only 1 guest along with them on January 20 because of the curtailed event this year.

(Image Credits: AP)