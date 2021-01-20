PM Modi To Release Financial Aid For Over 6 Lakh Beneficiaries In UP Under PMAY-G Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday informed that he will provide financial assistance to over 6 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in Uttar Pradesh on January 20 at 12 pm via video conferencing. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi informed that Pradhan Manti Awaas Yojana-Gramin is a vital scheme which will help fulfil India's vision of ensuring "Housing for All". Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

उत्तर प्रदेश के ग्रामीण भाई-बहनों के लिए आज का दिन अहम है। दोपहर 12 बजे वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना-ग्रामीण के लाखों लाभार्थियों के लिए सहायता राशि जारी करूंगा। सभी को घर दिए जाने के लक्ष्य की दिशा में यह एक बड़ा कदम होगा।https://t.co/j8sm67wE5r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

At 12 noon tomorrow, 20th January, financial assistance would be provided to 6 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin in Uttar Pradesh. This is a vital scheme to fulfil our vision of ensuring ‘Housing for All.’ #GraminAwaasSabkePasshttps://t.co/n1MNUq9ZDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

PM Modi to provide financial assistance

The Prime Minister's Office(PMO) said that the financial assistance which will be provided by PM Modi on Wednesday will include the release of the first instalment of 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and the second instalment to 80,000 beneficiaries who have already availed the first instalment of assistance under PMAY-G. PMO also informed that PM Modi had given the clarion call for "Housing for All by 2022", for which a flagship program of PMAY-G was launched on November 20, 2016. So far 1.26 houses have already been built across the country under the scheme.

Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly states, North Eastern States, difficult areas, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, among others. The beneficiaries of PMAY-G, in addition to the unit assistance, are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs. 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G)

(Image: PTI)