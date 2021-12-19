'India Is Role Model For Religious Harmony In The World', Says Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama

During a two-day virtual event on 'Maha Satipatthana Sutta' for Theravada Sangha, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in his lecture has called and hailed India as a role model for 'religious harmony in the world'. In the event which has been organised by the Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society on 'Unduvap Full Moon Poyaday', hundreds of Buddhist monks from Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand have attended it.

In the event, the Dalai Lama has highlighted the fact that nonviolence and avoiding injuring others are taught in Indian religious traditions. He further said nonviolence principles such as Ahimsa and Karuna have been exercised in India for over 3,000 years. “So, in India different religious traditions of the world such as Islam, Christianity, Jew and Judaism and so forth live together. India is an example, role model for religious harmony in the world. Since I came to exile in India as a refugee the practice of non-violence and religious harmony, I found to be excellent in India," citing the spiritual leader, ANI reported.

In Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, the spiritual leader has virtually joined the ceremony from his home. Furthermore, it is worth noting that Most Ven Niyangoda Vijithasiri, the Anunayake Theory of Malwatte Chapter of Siyam Maha Nikaya, Most Ven Waskaduwe Mahindawansa, the Mahanayake Thero of Sri Amarapura Sambuddha Sasanodaya Sangha Sabha, and over 600 Maha Sangha containing three primary Nikayas of Sri Lanka took part in the program, according to one of Sri Lanka's leading TV channels.

Dalai Lama talks about Buddha's teachings

In addition to this, the Dalai Lama has added in his speech that the Buddha has given the opportunity to examine his own teachings and not simply accept them at face value. Hence, the Nalanda tradition places a strong focus on verifying Buddha's own teachings, he added. Further, the spiritual leader emphasised that the more one examines Buddha's teachings using a reasonable method, the more confident one can becomes. As a result, he concluded that people must cultivate confidence in Buddha's teachings. Furthermore, during the virtual event, several Buddhist monks asked Dalai Lama various questions on Buddha's teachings. They also voiced concerns about incorporating or interpreting Mahasatipatthana for non-religious individuals.

Image: ANI