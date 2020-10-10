Prakash Javadekar Announces National Action Plan For Conservation Of Migratory Birds

On the occasion of the World Migratory Bird Day, Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javadekar has apprised the nation that the government has launched a National Action Plan for the conservation of migratory birds along the Central Asian Flyway.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister highlighted the importance of saving migratory birds as 'they will help save the wetlands which in turn will help the communities dependent on wetlands'.

India has launched a National Action Plan for Conservation of migratory birds along the #CentralAsianFlyway.



Saving migratory bird is saving the wetlands and terrestrial habitats and saving of an ecosystem, benefitting communities dependent on wetlands.#WorldMigratoryBirdDay pic.twitter.com/3ZQnIOVI9T — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 10, 2020

In another tweet, he opined that India would be central to the activities of Central Asian Flyway in future.

India would be the nerve centre for Central Asian Flyway activities in the future.



India hosted the #CMSCOP13 in Feb 2020 and is now the president of @UN @BonnConvention till 2022, which deals with migratory species of animals.#WorldMigratoryBirdDay pic.twitter.com/dwE0OYrsQ0 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 10, 2020

Javadekar at UN Biodiversity Summit

Javadekar on October 1 also addressed the United Nations Biodiversity Summit on the occasion of the “75th anniversary of the UN". While addressing the summit, Javadekar asserted that India has been championing the cause of Climate Action through conservation, sustainable lifestyle and green development model. He recited a Sanskrit verse "Prakruti Rakshite Rakshita" meaning "if you protect nature, it will protect you" and invoked Mahatma Gandhi's principles of non-violence not only for humans but towards animals and nature.

"It is due to these beliefs and efforts and India's ethos, with only 2.5% of Earth's landmass India, we have 8% of the world's recorded biodiversity. The course of last decade, India has enhanced the combined forest and tree cover by 15,000 square kilometres to reach nearly 25%," he has said.

India has actively been involved in addressing the issue of climate change and had also organised two summits in 2020, namely The fourteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP 14) and 13th Conference of Parties (COP) of the Convention on the conservation of migratory species of wild animals (CMS) in Gandhinagar in 2020.

