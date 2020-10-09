Javadekar Attacks Gehlot Govt Over Priest's Murder, Dares Rahul Gandhi To Visit Rajasthan

Speaking to the media on Friday, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed outrage at the murder of temple priest Babulal Vaishnav at Bukna village, Karauli district in Rajasthan. Highlighting that rapes were being reported in the state on a daily basis, he alleged that law and order had collapsed in the state. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Hathras, Punjab and Haryana, he asked the former Congress president to visit every district of Rajasthan. Maintaining that he only indulges in politics, Javadekar dared Gandhi to ask for the resignation of the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar remarked, "The entire state is shaken by the murder of a temple priest by the land mafia. A few days ago, a police station in Behror was attacked with an AK-47 to free a criminal, who is absconding till today. Rapes are taking place in Rajasthan every day whether it is Bundi, Banswara, Barmer, Sikar, or Jaipur. The state government is not able to do anything about such incidents. Law and order situation has collapsed in Rajasthan. Instead of touring India, Rahul Gandhi should go to every district of Rajasthan. He should either ask the government to step down or give suggestions for improvement. He only indulges in politics."

Today in Karauli, a priest of a temple was burnt alive by the goons who wanted to take possession of the land belonging to the temple. Incidents of rape are being reported from all parts of the Rajasthan: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/8RlgTl0VQd — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Priest set on fire

After Vaishnav was referred to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night. As per Karauli SP Mridul Kachhwa, the priest gave a statement to the police in the hospital that some influential people including Kailash Meena and his sons tried to encroach temple land. In his dying declaration, he reportedly stated that the accused threw petrol on him and set him on fire.

Kailash Meena has been arrested while the police have constituted 6 teams to investigate the matter. Vaishnav's relatives have sought action against the Station House Officer, an investigation by a senior officer, compensation from the state government and a government job to a family member. Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore opined that Rajasthan was being maligned due to such dastardly crimes. Claiming that no one is safe in the state today, he taunted that a "government which stays at a five-star hotel for months can only protect itself".

As per the data of National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan stands at the first position as far as crimes against women are concerned. I urge Rahul Gandhi, who indulges in political tourism to BJP-ruled states, to pay attention to Rajasthan: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, BJP https://t.co/crq28PYyEO — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

