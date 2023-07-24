NEWS LIVE | Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha Speaks To Arnab On The ‘Red Diary’

Quick links:
Sacked Rajasthan Minister speaks to Republic on the Red Diary
Speaking about the controversial 'Red Diary', the Rajasthan sacked minister Rajendra Gudha to Republic Media Network's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami stated, "I will find some remnant. Some part of the Red Diary may be there. I will go to the poeple. Republic had spoken to me first, I told them about the Red Diary. Congress leaders tried to stop me."
Speaking to Republic recently sacked minister Rajendra Gudha stated, "This fight will be going on. I will fight for the truth. I know they will arrest me. If there was nothing in diary then why they didn't allow me to table that diary."
Claimiing that false case was filed against him, Gudha while speaking to Republic Network stated, "False case was filed against me after I helped a poor woman who threatened to commit suicide over her children's marriage."
I tried to table the Red Diary in the Vidhan Sabha. I was stopped. The Congress ministers snatched the diary from me: Rajendra Gudha, sacked Congress minister
Speaking with Republic Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, sacked Congress minister Gudha stated, "TheRedDiary contained details of who was given how much money, for Rajya Sabha, for Cricket, to keep the government going."
Speaking with Republic Media Network, the sacked Rajasthan Minister stated, "Gehlot ji told me to burn the diary. I was going to table it in the assembly and reveal it to the media. But they all snatched it from me."
Speaking exclusively with Republic media network, recently sacked Congress minister Rajendra Gudha stated, "I tried to table the Red Diary in the Vidhan Sabha. I was stopped. The Congress ministers snatched the diary from me."
#WATCH | Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar visits Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) war room to analyse and look at the rain situation around Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar Office pic.twitter.com/qmCQcP6w80— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023
Maldives & India strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms & manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Emphasising the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner both countries reaffirmed counter-terrorism cooperation as an important aspect of maintaining security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Both sides reviewed threats posed by terrorist entities that are under UN sanctions and emphasised the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks. They underlined the urgent need for all countries to take immediate, sustained, verifiable, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks on others and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks: MEA on Second Meeting of Maldives-India Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, Countering Violent Extremism and De-radicalisation
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma was having discussions with agitating organisations based in Garo-Hills who are on a hunger strike for a winter capital in Tura: CMO PRO Meanwhile, a crowd (other than agitating groups) gathered at the CMO in Tura and started pelting stones. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. 5 police personnel were injured. CM & Public Health Engineering (PHE) minister overseeing the matter at CMO Tura. The commotion still continues: CMO PRO
Karnataka | Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a video conversation with all Deputy Commissioners, and Zilla Panchayat CEOs on July 26 at 4 pm regarding the state's rainfall situation
J&K | Fire broke out on a houseboat in Dal Lake in Srinagar earlier this evening. Fire was later doused by the fire department. Details awaited.
Meeting was scheduled between Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and members of Civil Society Organizations and NGOs and pressure groups.
Agitated crowd started pelting stones after waiting for long hours for an outcome of the meeting.
Meeting was in Tura at CMO. CMO says some vested interest groups in the crowd started pelting stones at the office building and the security personnel even as they tried to break open the gate.
Civil society groups led by ACHIK, GHSMC and others have been on indefinite hunger strike for two weeks in Tura, West Garo Hills, demanding the establishment of winter capital in Tura.
Mob attack on Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's office: Garo Hills-based civil society groups have been on a hunger strike demanding for a winter capital in Tura.
Ministry of Home Affairs' proposal for the premature repatriation of Rajiv Sharma, Financial Advisor, NATGRID (JS level) under the MHA to his parent cadre approved by the Competent Authority: Department of Personnel and Training
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting to be held tomorrow at 9.30 am to chalk out the strategy for Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha.
Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis says, "Nowadays, several senior leaders can be seen making speculations. They may speculate as much as they want. When we formed the Maha Yuti alliance, all three leaders of all three parties were clear that the CM is Eknath Shinde and he will continue to be the CM of Maha Yuti. There is not going to be any change to this. As the leader of the biggest party of Maha Yuti, I would like to clearly say this - nobody should have any confusion in their mind. If Opposition tries to create confusion, it means they are indulging in kite flying and their kite will come down."
Delhi | Opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha continue their sit-in protest on the Parliament premises over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the current Monsoon session.
While addressing Indian Forest Service (IFS) Probationers, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar says, "...I am working in a manner, using everything under my command, to ensure that in the temple of democracy in the largest democracy, we have decorum and discipline. To enforce decorum and discipline sometimes we have to take recourse to unpalatable situations. But we must never hesitate because decorum and discipline are connected with our growth, with our reputation, with our prosperity. The moment we take a lenient view, we do not serve well society. I appeal to you to have zero tolerance for lack of decorum and discipline."
Telangana: Nagaratna, Director at Metrological Centre, Hyderabad says, "At present, the weather situations indicate that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over West Central Bay and its adjoining areas and this upper air circulation is likely to intensify wind towards low-pressure areas during the next 24 hours. Under the influence of this Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over most of the places during the next 4 to 5 days..."
After the havoc and disaster in Himachal Pradesh following cloud burst incident in various parts of the state, CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has urged the central government to provide the relief amount immediately for disaster restoration, relief and preparedness. He said, "Himachal Pradesh has suffered a huge loss due to heavy rains. We have requested the central government to provide the final relief amount immediately. Those whose cows and buffaloes have died in this calamity are being given a compensation of Rs 55,000 and for those whose sheep and goats have died, a compensation of Rs 6,000 is being given. Apart from this, to those whose houses have partially destroyed, a compensation of Rs 1 lakh is being provided. Compensation is being assessed for those whose houses have been completely destroyed..."
The Central Crime Police is investigating and searching for the unidentified accused who allegedly threatened to kill six Karnataka High Court judges and a Public Relations Officer (PRO), if ransom of Rs 50 Lakhs is not paid. The accused sent a threatening message to the WhatsApp number of the PRO of the High Court. As per police, on July 12 around 7 pm, PRO K Muralidhar received a threatening call and messages on his official mobile number. An FIR was registered by the Central Crime Police on July 14 in this regard.
Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday stated in Rajya Sabha that a Heliport is being planned for development at Gurugram by the Haryana government and at present site selection is being done. The heli-hub will provide connectivity from various parts of Haryana to the National Capital Region.
The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada District of Karnataka has announced that due to incessant rain, the schools and colleges (pre-university colleges) in Sullia Taluk in the district will remained closed on July 25.
PM to dedicate to the nation the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan on 26th July: PIB The IECC complex is developed at a cost of about Rs 2700 crore, & is spread over 123 acres. It is India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination and finds a place among the top exhibition and convention complexes across the world: PIB