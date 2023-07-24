NEWS LIVE | Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha Speaks To Arnab On The ‘Red Diary’

Meeting was scheduled between Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and members of Civil Society Organizations and NGOs and pressure groups.

Agitated crowd started pelting stones after waiting for long hours for an outcome of the meeting.

Meeting was in Tura at CMO. CMO says some vested interest groups in the crowd started pelting stones at the office building and the security personnel even as they tried to break open the gate.

Civil society groups led by ACHIK, GHSMC and others have been on indefinite hunger strike for two weeks in Tura, West Garo Hills, demanding the establishment of winter capital in Tura.