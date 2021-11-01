Breaking News Live: PM Modi Arrives In Glasgow To Participate In COP26 Climate Summit

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on October 31, during an on-board visit on the vessel, reviewed the progress of sea trials of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant. On October 24, The ship sailed out for the second sea trials. After the visit, Union Minister told reporters, "This kind of indigenous aircraft carrier 'Vikrant' is an example of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Great work done by the Indian Navy. I hope they'll continue with their efforts for final commissioning of this aircraft carrier in India Navy by August next year".