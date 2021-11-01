Last Updated:

Breaking News Live: PM Modi Arrives In Glasgow To Participate In COP26 Climate Summit

Written By
Vidyashree S
07:16 IST, November 1st 2021
Union Minister Sonowal reviews progress of IAC Vikrant’s second sea trials, says 'Vikrant' is an example of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on October 31, during an on-board visit on the vessel, reviewed the progress of sea trials of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant. On October 24, The ship sailed out for the second sea trials. After the visit, Union Minister told reporters, "This kind of indigenous aircraft carrier 'Vikrant' is an example of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Great work done by the Indian Navy. I hope they'll continue with their efforts for final commissioning of this aircraft carrier in India Navy by August next year".

07:16 IST, November 1st 2021
PM Modi arrives in Glasgow ahead of COP26 Climate Summit, interacts with Indian Community in the UK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Glasgow, UK, to participate in the UN's 26th 'Conference of the Parties' (COP26) on climate change. PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to Glasgow, will meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discuss bilateral ties. He further interacted with the Indian community gathered at the hotel to welcome him.

 

