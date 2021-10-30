Breaking News Live: PM Modi To Meet Pope Francis In Vatican, Attend G20 Summit Today

Quick links:
Family, film fraternity and fans of Actor Puneeth Raj Kumar gathered at Shree Kanteerva Stadium in Bangalore to pay tribute to the star who passed away on Friday after suffering a heart attack. The final rites will be done with state honours on Sunday upon the arrival of his elder daughter from the US. Earlier, a large crowd had gathered outside the Vikram hospital in Bengaluru after the actor was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit over chest pain symptoms.
Following the 15th meeting of the India-Israel Joint Working Group (JWG) on Bilateral Defense Cooperation held on October 27, the defence ministry in a statement informed that India and Israel have decided to set up a task force to identify new areas of cooperation for the next decade. During the meeting, two sides reviewed the progress made in military-to-military engagements including exercises and industry cooperation. The 15th JWG meeting was co-chaired by defence secretary Ajay Kumar and the Director-General of Israel’s Ministry of Defence, Maj Gen Amir Eshel (retd).
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee addressed TMC workers in Goa on October 29 for the first time and stated she didn't come to the state to capture power but to help people who are in trouble under BJP's rule. Responding to BJP's remarks that she is an 'anti-Hindu', the TMC chief said, "Who are they to give me caste certificate?'. She further attacked the BJP and stated that Trinamool Congress is launched in Goa as its high time to fight BJP. She said, "If we can't fight, then they'll finish the country, they'll sell the country. When I came to Goa yesterday, they showed black flags to me, but I only said 'namaste'".
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cancelled a webinar titled “Gendered Resistance and Fresh Challenges in Post-2019 Kashmir” organized by the Centre for Women’s Studies (CWS) which had been planned without permission. Condemning the event, JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar stated that the subject of the webinar questions the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and so JNU cannot be a platform for this kind of questionable webinars.
Sharukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, one of the accused in connection with NCB’s Mumbai unit raids conducted on a cruise ship off the city coast, will be released today from Arthur Road Jail since the 5.30 pm deadline for paperwork at the jail was exceeded. As per jail officials, Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday and was hoping to walk out of the jail on Friday., but the formalities took time and could not be completed before 5:30 pm. Therefore, he has to spend another night in the prison. Earlier on October 29, Actor Juhi Chawla had signed a Rs 1 lakh bail bond in court for Aryan and walked out of court at around 6:10 pm.
On the second day of his Italy and UK trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican City to discuss a range of issues ahead of delegation-level talks. While Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary has stated that the meeting's general agenda in the discussions will be COVID-19 pandemic management. After meeting the Pope, PM Modi will then participate in the 16th G20 summit and discuss various issues including the global economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change.