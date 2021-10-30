Breaking News Live: PM Modi To Meet Pope Francis In Vatican, Attend G20 Summit Today

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee addressed TMC workers in Goa on October 29 for the first time and stated she didn't come to the state to capture power but to help people who are in trouble under BJP's rule. Responding to BJP's remarks that she is an 'anti-Hindu', the TMC chief said, "Who are they to give me caste certificate?'. She further attacked the BJP and stated that Trinamool Congress is launched in Goa as its high time to fight BJP. She said, "If we can't fight, then they'll finish the country, they'll sell the country. When I came to Goa yesterday, they showed black flags to me, but I only said 'namaste'".