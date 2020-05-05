India's Covid Evacuation Plan Accessed: 7 Days, 11 Countries, 64 Flights, 14,800 People

The flight plan for repatriation of Indians stranded in foreign countries due to COVID-19 pandemic has been accessed by Republic TV on Tuesday. As per sources, the mega rescue operation has been scheduled for a whole week starting from May 7. According to the schedule, one the first day, around 2000 Indians from various countries like UAE, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore will be rescued.

Centre to run flights for 1 week

Sources added that Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will address a press conference at 3 pm on Tuesday to share more details about the rescue operation. This development comes after the Centre on Monday announced that the travel for stranded Indians will be arranged via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. It added that the Indian High Commissions and embassies are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. However, it clarified that this facility is available on payment-basis and will begin in a phased manner on May 7.

Here is the Full Evacuation Plan, as per sources

Centre to bring back Indians stranded abroad

The Centre added that only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel after medical scrutiny. It also mandated the installation of Aarogya Setu app and 14-day institutional quarantine on payment basis.

READ | Indian Navy's second-largest ship & 2 others to return stranded persons from Maldives, UAE

READ | Govt to facilitate return of Indians stranded abroad from May 7 in a phased manner