Indian Navy's Second-largest Ship & 2 Others To Return Stranded Persons From Maldives, UAE

Indian Navy in an official statement on Tuesday said that three Naval warships have sailed out to bring back Indian citizens from Maldives and United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are stranded due to Coronavirus pandemic. These warships include INS Jalashwa, INS Magar and INS Shardul and these will return to Kochi.

'Total 14 warships have been readied'

Defence Spokesperson Commander Sridhar Warrier informed that INS Jalashwa sailed from Visakhapatnam a few days ago from the east coast to the west coast. "Total 14 warships have been readied for evacuating Indian citizens from the Gulf and other countries," he added. The 16,900-tonne INS Jalashwa, the country’s second-largest warship after aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, apart from its crew can carry around 8,00 to 1,000 people.

INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for the Maldives on Monday night, the Spokesman said. While INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates, he added. INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command.

On Sunday, INS Jalashwa, in the Bay of Bengal paid a tribute to the Coronavirus warriors that include doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, and all the frontline workers who are fighting against the pandemic.

INS Jalashwa in the Bay of Bengal saluting the #CoronaWarriors including doctors, nurses, other health workers, sanitation staff and police personnel fighting against the COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/OslZSCuATS — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Govt to facilitate the return of Indians

In a major relief for Indians stranded abroad, the Centre on Monday announced that their travel will be arranged via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. It added that the Indian High Commissions and embassies are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. However, it clarified that this facility is available on payment-basis and will begin in a phased manner on May 7.

READ | Delhi Police starts probe against 'Bois Locker Room' group for allegedly 'glorifying' rape

READ | Army Chief warns Pak after Handwara encounter, says 'India will respond appropriately'

The Centre added that only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel after medical scrutiny. It also mandated the installation of Aarogya Setu app and 14-day institutional quarantine on payment basis. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Civil aviation ministry will soon share details while state governments have been advised to make arrangements for testing, quarantine and their journey onwards.

READ | Rahul Gandhi to discuss economy, Covid with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee; 'trailer' out

READ | Mamata govt announces lockdown relaxations, liquor shops to reopen in West Bengal

(With agency inputs)