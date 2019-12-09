India-Nepal Joint Military Exercise 'Surya Kiran' Focusses On IED Detection & Destruction

The India-Nepal joint military exercise ‘Surya Kiran’ which is held in Nepal, focused on the detection of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) on the sixth day of the exercise. The 14th edition of the bilateral annual military exercise at Nepal Army Battle School (NABS) in the Rupendehi district of Nepal began on December 3 and will go on till December 16.

READ | Two Indian Pilgrims Killed In Accident In Nepal

Objectives of the joint exercise

The exercise saw a participation of about 300 soldiers from both sides. The objective of the exercise is to conduct a battalion-level combined training between armies of India and Nepal to increase interoperability in jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, medical and environmental conservation, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief including aviation aspects.

In a series of military training exercises undertaken by India with various countries, ‘SURYA KIRAN’ exercise with Nepal is an important exercise in terms of security challenges faced by both nations in the realm of changing facets of global terrorism. This joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation which will further boost the bilateral relations between the two nations.

READ | Nepalese PM Says His Condition Is Improving After Appendicitis Surgery

Sharing of valuable experiences

As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in jungle and mountainous terrain are being conducted. Both the Armies are to share their valuable experiences in countering such situations and also refine drills and procedures for joint operations wherever the need arises.

A lecture was organized by the Nepali Army in which the Indian troops were demonstrated various types of IED techniques and booby traps which are used against the security forces. The lecture also included training on avoiding accidents while dealing with IEDs and their safe destruction. The previous edition of Surya Kiran was held at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand in June last year.

The 7th edition of the India-Sri Lanka joint military training Exercise ‘Mitra Shakti 2019’ is scheduled to be conducted at the Foreign Training Node (FTN) in Pune from 1 to 14 December.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik revealed earlier this week that 72 joint exercises have been conducted by the Army, 39 by the Navy, and 21 by the Air Force in the last 3 years. Naik also said that Naval Exercise ‘Milan 2020’ is scheduled to be held at Vishakhapatnam in March 2020, for which 41 countries have been invited.

READ | PM Modi Wishes Nepalese Counterpart Oli Speedy Recovery, Offers Medical Help

READ | Nepal By-polls: Explosive Device Detonated Near Polling Station In Kaski

(with ANI inputs)