India News: Cops Detain Sarpanches Sitting On Protest In Haryana's Border

MP: Three killed as their motorcycle falls into gorge in Agar Malwa

Three men were killed on Saturday when their motorcycle fell into a gorge near a village in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred near Dhabla Piplon village, about 25 km from the Agar Malwa district headquarters, while negotiating a blind turn, a police officer said, adding the trio was travelling on the bike to attend a marriage.

