India News: Cops Detain Sarpanches Sitting On Protest In Haryana's Border

The NCPCR has written a letter to Delhi police requesting an investigation and action against AAP MLA Atishi for allegedly using children and posting their images on Twitter for political agenda. BJP eader Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at Cambridge University. Indian Army formations deployed near the Galwan valley surveys areas near the Line of Actual Control on horses.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
India News
22:48 IST, March 4th 2023
BJP to kick off 'Ashirwad yatra' in Mumbai Lok Sabha constituencies from Sunday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a Yatra to connect with people in all six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai in phases beginning Sunday,  the party's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar said.

22:43 IST, March 4th 2023
'Decision will be taken in the legislative party meet': Tripura BJP chief on new CM

"Decision will be taken in the legislative party meet. Wait for 1-2 days during which we will make a decision. There is no dearth of leaders in BJP and we have worked as a team in this poll," said Tripura BJP chief on speculations of Pratima Bhoumik becoming the first woman CM of the state

22:21 IST, March 4th 2023
'Don't speculate': Tripura BJP MLA Pratima Bhoumik on speculations of her becoming CM

"I'm a dedicated party worker. I contested on directions of the party. Don't speculate. Party is supreme. Party is our mother. I do what the party says, all of us do that," said Pratima Bhoumik, Tripura's newly-elected BJP MLA on speculations of her becoming the first woman CM of the state.

21:55 IST, March 4th 2023
UP: Man was found hanging in his house, wife commits suicide

A 32-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Semri Deum Purab village here following which his wife ended her life in a similar manner, police said on Saturday.

21:25 IST, March 4th 2023
Announcement that Prabhakaran is alive has given new hope & enthusiasm to all Sri Lankan Tamils: Pazha Nedumaran

"The announcement that Prabhakaran is alive has given new hope and enthusiasm to all Sri Lankan Tamils...If we want to reveal the proof that he's alive, I'll call you and reveal the proof. As soon as I get the evidence, I will meet the media and release it," said Tamil activist Pazha Nedumaran.

21:23 IST, March 4th 2023
MP: Three killed as their motorcycle falls into gorge in Agar Malwa

Three men were killed on Saturday when their motorcycle fell into a gorge near a village in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said. 

The incident occurred near Dhabla Piplon village, about 25 km from the Agar Malwa district headquarters, while negotiating a blind turn, a police officer said, adding the trio was travelling on the bike to attend a marriage. 
 

20:49 IST, March 4th 2023
Cops detain sarpanches sitting on protest at Chandigarh-Panchkula border

Sarpanches protesting at the Chandigarh-Panchkula border, over their demands regarding the government’s e-tendering policy, are being detained by Police. The Police are trying to vacate the area, following the court's order.

20:14 IST, March 4th 2023
Mumbai: Five held for running job racket, duping man of Rs 11.43 lakh

The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested five persons who allegedly operated a job racket and duped a man of more than Rs 11 lakh, an official said.  

The police's cyber crime unit apprehended the accused from different parts of Pune and Amravati districts of Maharashtra, he said.
 

18:42 IST, March 4th 2023
Corruption has become rampant in Rajasthan under Congress rule: BJP leader Vasundhara Raje

Corruption has become rampant in Rajasthan under Congress rule, power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot has pushed the state backwards, said BJP leader Vasundhara Raje.

18:26 IST, March 4th 2023
Those who spread rumours that migrant workers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu are against nation: CM MK Stalin

"Those who spread rumours that migrant workers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu are against the nation, they cause harm to the integrity of the country. It is highly condemnable that some people are indulging in such dirty politics on social media," said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

18:10 IST, March 4th 2023
Delhi LG approves with riders city govt's proposal to send teachers to Finland for training

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the city government's proposal to send primary teachers of state-run schools to Finland for training, officials said on Saturday.

"Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the education department's proposal for training programme of primary in-charges in Finland. Taking the approach of equitable benefit for all, the LG has increased the number of primary in-charges, who were to proceed to Finland for training, from 52 to 87 so as to ensure equal representation of primary in-charges from all 29 administrative zones of the education department," an official from the LG's office said.

18:09 IST, March 4th 2023
PM Package Kashmiri Pandit employees suspended strike for relocation outside Kashmir

Kashmiri Pandit government employees demanding relocation outside the Kashmir Valley in the wake of targeted killings by terrorists, suspended their 310 days long strike, saying they were "surrendering" as authorities had "stopped" their salaries.

17:25 IST, March 4th 2023
Republic accesses FIR copy of Karnataka bribegate

Republic accesses FIR copy of Karnataka bribegate, it mentions the direct role of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA K Madal Virupakshappa. Recently, the Lokayukta recovered Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash from the residence and office of the BJP MLA's son.

17:20 IST, March 4th 2023
Hanumana and Dev Talab will be merged to make Mauganj district: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"Hanumana and Dev Talab will be merged to make Mauganj a district of Madhya Pradesh. The process of making Mauganj a district will start today and the flag will be hoisted at the district headquarters on August 15," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

17:06 IST, March 4th 2023
Police recover Rs 3 crore in raids at house of industrialist Ramesh Bongeri in Hubballi

The Hubballi-Dharwad City crime branch police raided the house of industrialist Ramesh Bongeri on Friday and recovered Rs 3 crore unaccounted cash. 

The Income Tax department has been informed about the case to find the source of income. CCB ACP Narayan Barmani led the team of sleuths who conducted the raids

17:01 IST, March 4th 2023
NIA attaches property of Hizbul Mujahideen militant in J-K's Kupwara

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached property of a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant, who was killed last month in Pakistan, in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The property of Bashir Ahmad Pir, a resident of the Babarpora area of Kralpora in the north Kashmir district, was attached by the agency as part of the action against the militants operating from Pakistan, they said.
 

15:56 IST, March 4th 2023
Former Australian PM Tony Abbott arrives at BJP headquarters

Former Australian PM Tony Abbott has reached Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi. He will meet and interact with the BJP national president JP Nadda under the 'Know BJP' campaign.

15:34 IST, March 4th 2023
CBI has nothing to do with evidence and truth: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj after Manish Sisodia's CBI custody extended

After a Delhi court extended Manish Sisodia's CBI custody, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "CBI has nothing to do with evidence and truth. They are only listening to what the Central government is saying. This whole procedure is meant to trouble Manish Sisodia."

15:11 IST, March 4th 2023
Court extends Sisodia's custody till Monday

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court extended Sisodia's custody till two days i.e. March 6 in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case.

14:59 IST, March 4th 2023
Army recovers Indian & foreign currencies, seizes 7 kg narcotics in J&K's Poonch

Indian Army troops have recovered Indian and foreign currency worth over Rs 2 crores & around 7kg of narcotics from the residence of one Mohd Rafique in the Poonch sector.

 

14:55 IST, March 4th 2023
Arvind Kejriwal attacks Centre, says BJP scared of AAP

Addressing a public gathering in Karnataka, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and said that the saffron party is scared of AAP. He said that he will tell the country not to bring the "double engine" governments in the states, but to bring a "new engine-- AAP" government. Kejriwal also defended his former deputy Manish Sisodia, claiming that investigating agencies got nothing against Sisodia during searches.

14:48 IST, March 4th 2023
Seeking an extension of remand by CBI is not justified: Sisodia's counsel to court

Appearing for Manish Sisodia, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan opposed the CBI application seeking an extension of the AAP leader's remand. Seeking an extension of remand by CBI is not justified, Krishnan opined.

14:38 IST, March 4th 2023
Court to hear Sisodia's bail plea on March 10

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday said that they will hear Sisodia's bail plea on March 10. The court has reserved its order on CBI's demand for custody and announce it soon.

14:14 IST, March 4th 2023
CBI seeks further 3-day remand for Manish Sisodia

During the hearing at the Rouse Avenue Court, the CBI has sought further three-day remand for Manish Sisodia

14:03 IST, March 4th 2023
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin speaks to Nitish Kumar over alleged attack on Bihar migrants

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin spoke to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar following rumours about alleged "attacks" on Bihar migrant workers and said that such persons are "acting against India's integrity". Tamil Nadu govt asserted that srict legal action will be taken against those who deliberately spread rumours, post fake videos and pictures on social media and try to spread fear and panic in the state.

13:56 IST, March 4th 2023
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio tenders his resignation to Governor

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio tenders his resignation to Governor La Ganesan. Taking to his Twitter, Rio said, "As my tenure has come to an end, I submitted letter of resignation as Chief Minister of Nagaland to the Hon’ble Governor."

 

13:49 IST, March 4th 2023
Sisodia brought to Delhi court

Manish Sisodia has been brought to Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi amid tight security. Notably, the AAP leader has filed a bail plea in connection with his arrest in the Delhi Excise case. 

 

13:46 IST, March 4th 2023
President Droupadi Murmu presents Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman 2023 awards

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman 2023 awards and launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch The Rain 2023.

13:46 IST, March 4th 2023
BJP lashes out Rahul Gandhi over remarks at Cambridge University

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday attacked Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remark at Cambridge University. 

 

13:33 IST, March 4th 2023
AAP protests as Sisodia taken to court

AAP leaders and workers protest as Manish Sisodia taken to Rouse Avenue court. The former Deputy CM has submitted a bail plea in connection with his arrest by the CBI. Notably, Sisodia is being taken to Rouse Avenue Court from CBI HQ at the end of his 5-day CBI custody, in the Excise policy case

 

