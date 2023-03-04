India News: Cops Detain Sarpanches Sitting On Protest In Haryana's Border

Quick links:
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a Yatra to connect with people in all six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai in phases beginning Sunday, the party's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar said.
"Decision will be taken in the legislative party meet. Wait for 1-2 days during which we will make a decision. There is no dearth of leaders in BJP and we have worked as a team in this poll," said Tripura BJP chief on speculations of Pratima Bhoumik becoming the first woman CM of the state
"I'm a dedicated party worker. I contested on directions of the party. Don't speculate. Party is supreme. Party is our mother. I do what the party says, all of us do that," said Pratima Bhoumik, Tripura's newly-elected BJP MLA on speculations of her becoming the first woman CM of the state.
A 32-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Semri Deum Purab village here following which his wife ended her life in a similar manner, police said on Saturday.
"The announcement that Prabhakaran is alive has given new hope and enthusiasm to all Sri Lankan Tamils...If we want to reveal the proof that he's alive, I'll call you and reveal the proof. As soon as I get the evidence, I will meet the media and release it," said Tamil activist Pazha Nedumaran.
Three men were killed on Saturday when their motorcycle fell into a gorge near a village in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.
The incident occurred near Dhabla Piplon village, about 25 km from the Agar Malwa district headquarters, while negotiating a blind turn, a police officer said, adding the trio was travelling on the bike to attend a marriage.
Sarpanches protesting at the Chandigarh-Panchkula border, over their demands regarding the government’s e-tendering policy, are being detained by Police. The Police are trying to vacate the area, following the court's order.
The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested five persons who allegedly operated a job racket and duped a man of more than Rs 11 lakh, an official said.
The police's cyber crime unit apprehended the accused from different parts of Pune and Amravati districts of Maharashtra, he said.
Corruption has become rampant in Rajasthan under Congress rule, power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot has pushed the state backwards, said BJP leader Vasundhara Raje.
"Those who spread rumours that migrant workers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu are against the nation, they cause harm to the integrity of the country. It is highly condemnable that some people are indulging in such dirty politics on social media," said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the city government's proposal to send primary teachers of state-run schools to Finland for training, officials said on Saturday.
"Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the education department's proposal for training programme of primary in-charges in Finland. Taking the approach of equitable benefit for all, the LG has increased the number of primary in-charges, who were to proceed to Finland for training, from 52 to 87 so as to ensure equal representation of primary in-charges from all 29 administrative zones of the education department," an official from the LG's office said.
Kashmiri Pandit government employees demanding relocation outside the Kashmir Valley in the wake of targeted killings by terrorists, suspended their 310 days long strike, saying they were "surrendering" as authorities had "stopped" their salaries.
Republic accesses FIR copy of Karnataka bribegate, it mentions the direct role of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA K Madal Virupakshappa. Recently, the Lokayukta recovered Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash from the residence and office of the BJP MLA's son.
"Hanumana and Dev Talab will be merged to make Mauganj a district of Madhya Pradesh. The process of making Mauganj a district will start today and the flag will be hoisted at the district headquarters on August 15," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
The Hubballi-Dharwad City crime branch police raided the house of industrialist Ramesh Bongeri on Friday and recovered Rs 3 crore unaccounted cash.
The Income Tax department has been informed about the case to find the source of income. CCB ACP Narayan Barmani led the team of sleuths who conducted the raids
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached property of a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant, who was killed last month in Pakistan, in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The property of Bashir Ahmad Pir, a resident of the Babarpora area of Kralpora in the north Kashmir district, was attached by the agency as part of the action against the militants operating from Pakistan, they said.
Former Australian PM Tony Abbott has reached Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi. He will meet and interact with the BJP national president JP Nadda under the 'Know BJP' campaign.
After a Delhi court extended Manish Sisodia's CBI custody, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "CBI has nothing to do with evidence and truth. They are only listening to what the Central government is saying. This whole procedure is meant to trouble Manish Sisodia."
The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court extended Sisodia's custody till two days i.e. March 6 in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case.
Indian Army troops have recovered Indian and foreign currency worth over Rs 2 crores & around 7kg of narcotics from the residence of one Mohd Rafique in the Poonch sector.
Addressing a public gathering in Karnataka, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and said that the saffron party is scared of AAP. He said that he will tell the country not to bring the "double engine" governments in the states, but to bring a "new engine-- AAP" government. Kejriwal also defended his former deputy Manish Sisodia, claiming that investigating agencies got nothing against Sisodia during searches.
Appearing for Manish Sisodia, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan opposed the CBI application seeking an extension of the AAP leader's remand. Seeking an extension of remand by CBI is not justified, Krishnan opined.
The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday said that they will hear Sisodia's bail plea on March 10. The court has reserved its order on CBI's demand for custody and announce it soon.
During the hearing at the Rouse Avenue Court, the CBI has sought further three-day remand for Manish Sisodia
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin spoke to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar following rumours about alleged "attacks" on Bihar migrant workers and said that such persons are "acting against India's integrity". Tamil Nadu govt asserted that srict legal action will be taken against those who deliberately spread rumours, post fake videos and pictures on social media and try to spread fear and panic in the state.
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio tenders his resignation to Governor La Ganesan. Taking to his Twitter, Rio said, "As my tenure has come to an end, I submitted letter of resignation as Chief Minister of Nagaland to the Hon’ble Governor."
Manish Sisodia has been brought to Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi amid tight security. Notably, the AAP leader has filed a bail plea in connection with his arrest in the Delhi Excise case.
President Droupadi Murmu presented the Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman 2023 awards and launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch The Rain 2023.
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday attacked Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remark at Cambridge University.
AAP leaders and workers protest as Manish Sisodia taken to Rouse Avenue court. The former Deputy CM has submitted a bail plea in connection with his arrest by the CBI. Notably, Sisodia is being taken to Rouse Avenue Court from CBI HQ at the end of his 5-day CBI custody, in the Excise policy case