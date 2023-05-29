Last Updated:

India News LIVE | Countdown For The Launch Of ISRO's GSLV NVS-1 Satellite Begins

The Bengalur-headquartered space agency has drawn up plans to launch a second generation navigation satellite series which would ensure continuity of NAVIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation Services).

Isha Bhandari
India News LIVE: ISRO begins countdown for launch of navigation satellite

07:17 IST, May 29th 2023
Karnataka Cabinet expansion: CM Siddaramaiah keeps finance, dy CM gets Bengaluru City Development

Karnataka Cabinet portfolio allocation: CM Siddaramaiah keeps Finance, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar gets Major & Medium Irrigation and Bengaluru City Development, HK Patil gets Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, Tourism and Dinesh Gundu Rao gets Health & Family Welfare, Krishna Byregowda gets Revenue (Excluding Muzrai). 

 

07:13 IST, May 29th 2023
The countdown leading to the launch has commenced
