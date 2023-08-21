India LIVE | PM Modi Agrees For Additional Rs 200 Cr To Himachal Govt, Says Anurag Thakur

The 27th edition of Exercise MALABAR concluded on the East Coast of Australia off Sydney on 21st August. The exercise saw the participation of Ships, Submarines, and aircraft from the Indian Navy, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), and the US Navy (USN). Exercise MALABAR was conducted in two phases, which included a harbour phase from 11-15 August 2023 and a sea phase from 16-21 August 2023.

The Indian Navy was represented by indigenously built Destroyer INS Kolkata, Frigate INS Sahyadri, and P8i Maritime Patrol Aircraft. Other participating units included RAN ships HMAS Choules and HMAS Brisbane, USS Raphael Peralta, JS Shiranui, along with submarines, fighter aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft and shipborne helicopters. While the ships sailed out for the sea phase from Sydney harbour, the Air assets operated from RAAF Amberley Brisbane, where the P-8I Dets involving IN, RAAF and US P-8 crew were stationed.