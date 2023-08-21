India LIVE | PM Modi Agrees For Additional Rs 200 Cr To Himachal Govt, Says Anurag Thakur

Quick links:
Union Minister Anurag Thakur | Credit: ANI
An 18-year-old girl died after a wall collapsed in Mumbai’s Kurla (West). The municipal body stated, a compound wall of a house collapsed on the adjacent Chawl at 8.30 pm behind Bharat Talkies in Kurla (West). An 18-year-old girl, who got injured in the incident was declared dead when she was taken to the hospital.
Actor Rajnikanth on Monday responded to the criticism he dragged after touching UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's feet during his visit to Lucknow. He said, "It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger to me, I have done that only."
Former-Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has responded over the Delhi government official rape case and said that the incident is reprehensible. He stated, "The rape case in Delhi is reprehensible. Society can't accept an officer who should have been given protection doing such crimes with a minor. Police should take strict action against them"
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has claimed that several workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) have approached to join the Congress in Karnataka. He stated, "Workers in the entire state, want to come and join Congress from the BJP and the JD(S). We welcome them to the party."
RJD chief and former-Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav has said that the I.N.D.I.A allies will meet on August 30 or 31st. He said, "Around 18-19 like-minded parties who believe in democracy have come together. Meetings have been conducted from Patna to Bengaluru and we have decided to name the alliance as 'I.N.D.I.A'. We will have another meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 30th or 31st August, where all the parties will decide what has to be done next."
NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo has accused the Delhi government for remaining negligent in the minor's rape by a Delhi government official. He said, "We met the victim and had a detailed conversation with her mother and the doctors. There was negligence by the Delhi government from the first day. The victim's father died due to COVID and as per Supreme Court's order, if a child's father or mother dies due to COVID, all their details have to be registered on Baalswaraj Portal. The person who has been arrested in the case had the responsibility of uploading all the details. This is a matter of trafficking. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his govt are responsible for this and are trying to save the accused. Arvind Kejriwal and DCW Chief Swati Maliwal are liars. As per POCSO Act, this case comes under NCPCR and not DCW. Swati Maliwal has visited the hospital and is doing propaganda to save the other officers and politicians involved in this case."
The Exercise Malabar sea phase from August 16 to 21 concluded on Monday. This included various complex and high-intensity exercises in all three domains of warfare, encompassing anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine exercises including live weapon firing drills. The multilateral maritime exercise provides an opportunity for the Indian Navy to enhance and demonstrate interoperability and also gain from the best practices in maritime security operations from its partner nations.
Major Infiltration bid foiled in Balakot sector of J&K's Poonch district. It is being claimed that two Pakistani terrorists, while trying to enter the Indian side were shot dead by the security forces. Both the suspects tried to escape back to the Pakistan side after getting shot and collapsed near border. The security forces said to have recovered one AK-47, 2 magazine, 2 grenades, and 30 ammunition. A search operation is being conducted in the area.
Onion farmers in Maharashtra’s Nashik district staged a ‘rasta roko’ agitation in Yeola on Monday. A farmer’s representative stated, “Farmers die by suicide. Why do they do that? The onion crops are damaged due to rain and that is why the prices have increased. The government should take note of the farmers and stop the farmers' suicides."
President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela; Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia and Ali Achoui, Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The 27th edition of Exercise MALABAR concluded on the East Coast of Australia off Sydney on 21st August. The exercise saw the participation of Ships, Submarines, and aircraft from the Indian Navy, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), and the US Navy (USN). Exercise MALABAR was conducted in two phases, which included a harbour phase from 11-15 August 2023 and a sea phase from 16-21 August 2023.
The Indian Navy was represented by indigenously built Destroyer INS Kolkata, Frigate INS Sahyadri, and P8i Maritime Patrol Aircraft. Other participating units included RAN ships HMAS Choules and HMAS Brisbane, USS Raphael Peralta, JS Shiranui, along with submarines, fighter aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft and shipborne helicopters. While the ships sailed out for the sea phase from Sydney harbour, the Air assets operated from RAAF Amberley Brisbane, where the P-8I Dets involving IN, RAAF and US P-8 crew were stationed.
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya responded to a shoe being thrown at him during a party event earlier today. Maurya said, "He is a BJP worker. He belongs to the Yadav community but he is a BJP office bearer and worker...Such people are a blot to the rule of the law and that is why the law and order of the state is in shambles..."
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Energy Minister RK Singh in New Delhi today. On this occasion, the CM requested the Union Minister to make permanent allocation of 400-450 MW from coal-based plants to secure the base load in view of the energy security of the state and to make the state free from power cuts. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also thanked the Union Minister for providing an average of 300 megawatt power per month from the unallocated quota from April to September 2023.
A clash broke out between Kisan Unions and Punjab Police in Sangrur. The Kisan unions were heading to Chandigarh to stage a protest outside the governor's house seeking compensation for flood victims. The Police tried to stop the Kisan union which resulted in a clash. One police inspector and several protesters were injured and were later taken to hospital.
National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo spoke to Republic and stated, "This incident has raised questions on the Delhi government. This could be a case of trafficking as the data of the children who lost their parents were misused. The FIR was registered on August 13 but the AAP regime was hiding the fact till it received media coverage".
He further said, "DCW chief Swati Maliwal should not interfere in the Child Welfare Commission when NCPCR has already prepared the report. She is doing the protest in a bid to stay relevant in the media".
Sanjay Raut appeared before a magistrate court in Mumbai, earlier today. Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut were allowed bail by a magistrate court in Mumbai for Rs 15,000 each in a defamation case filed by Shivsena MP Rahul Shewale for an article agaisnt him in Saamna Daily. Both appeared before the court today and plead not guilty. Sanjay Raut appeared before the court physically and Uddhav Thackeray was allowed an appearance through VC. The next date of hearing is 14th September.
Deputy Chief Minister-Karnataka DK Shivakumar said, "Karnataka government had a meeting with Vice Chancellors and various academicians including our officials. NEP (National Education Policy) was brought in 2021, but let me tell you none of the BJP ruling states have taken interest in it and adopted it. States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have rejected the NEP. We have examined all the aspects and we are going to scrap the NEP. From next year we'll come up with our education policy. We will form a committee within a week."
Premoday Khakha, the Delhi Government official accused of sexually assaulting a minor, his family friend's daughter and his wife has been arrested by the Delhi Police. DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi informed, "In the case of sexual assault with a minor, we have arrested two persons. One of them is Premoday Khakha, 51 years old, he is a Deputy Director in the Department of Women and Child Development of GNCT and the second accused is his wife, Seema Rani, 50 years old. The investigation is in progress".
The Delhi government has suspended the rape accused official Premoday Khakha. The order has been issued by Delhi's Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on the instrcutions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal had asked the Chief Secretary for a report on this matter by 5:00 PM.
BJP has accessed another key appointment letter dated 2023 where the accused was given different role and was reassigned under AAP minister Atishi's department.
Minor rape case accused, Premoday Khakha was appointed by AAP minister. The appointment letter dated 2022 has been accessed.
Minor rape case accused, Premoday Khakha, has been detained by Delhi Police. According to sources, his arrest may take place in the evening.
"As per a NITI Aayog report, 13.5 crore people have moved above the poverty line in five years. Another report on I-T Returns filed this year indicates an increase in the average income in 9 years," said PM Modi.
The Supreme Court dismissed Bengal government's plea seeking stay on probe against TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.
On Delhi minor rape case, SS Kalsi, DCP North speaks to the media and asserts "We are taking legal action. The girl is not fit to give the official statement due to her medical condition."
Ruckus on road as BJP leaders take on streets and set tyres and rags on fire. The BJP leaders also shouted slogans against CM and Deputy CM while blocking Old Bengaluru Mysuru Highway.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of the Delhi government official who was accused of raping a minor and has sought a report from Chief Secretary by 5 pm today.
The Supreme Court on Monday said that three reports have been submitted by the committee headed by Justice (retd) Gita Mittal in the Manipur violence matter. The Court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to go through the report and has sought his assistance in the case.
BJP leaders took to streets in Karnataka's Mandya amid the ongoing row between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the release of Cauvery water.