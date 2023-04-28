India News LIVE: Delhi Police Registers 2 FIR Against BJP MP Brij Bhushan, Adds POCSO Act

Quick links:
Two school students have been apprehended in Delhi on the charges of killing his 12-year-old classmate and dumping the body in a drainage, after the deceased saw them smoking cigarette in the school premises. Southeast DCP Rajesh Deo said, "Body of a 12-year-old boy was found in a drainage near his school in Badarpur and 2 of his classmates have been apprehended in connection with the case. During probe, it was revealed that victim saw accused smoking cigarette in the school premises and threatened to reveal it to school officials. The duo later lured him to an isolated place and assaulted him, which led to his death."
Two FIRs have been registered in New Delhi's Connaught Place police station by Delhi Police on complaints given by the protesting wrestlers against BJP parliamentarian and WFI president Brij Bhushan Saran Singh.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Pranav Tayal said, "In the matter of complaints received from female wrestlers, two FIRs have been registered in PS Connaught Place, New Delhi District. The first one pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim which is registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty etc. The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc.. Investigation into both the FIRs is being taken up in right earnest."
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is carrying out 'Operation Kaveri' despite all the troubles and difficulties being faced, while operating in between Wadi Sayyidna and Jeddah. The IAF has stated, "Upon landing, the aircraft engines were kept running while eight IAF Garud Commandos secured the passengers and their luggage into the aircraft. As with the landing, the take-off from the unlit runway was also carried out using NVGs. This approximately two-and-a-half-hour operation between Wadi Sayyidna and Jeddah will go down in the annals of IAF history for its sheer audacity and flawless execution - akin to that carried out in Kabul."
BSE Sensex on Friday gained 463 points and settled at 61,112.44, while NSE Nifty gained 150 points to settle at 18,065, surpassing 18k mark. As per reports, the indices of the domestic equity markets extended gains for the seventh consecutive session on Friday, tracking strong global cues as well as stronger corporate earnings. The trend of ending in the green had continued from last week's Thursday. Slowly and steadily, the stocks have been gaining ground. The weakness in the US dollar has once again made Indian and other emerging equity markets lucrative for foreign institutional investors. It is expected that Nifty index to go up to over 18,400 levels by the end of May 2023. Experts feel that the continued recovery in other key sectors like energy and IT pack would be critical to maintain the momentum.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has sparked a political faceoff between the BJP and the Congress in Rajasthan by describing the Ashok Gehlot led government of the state as Ravan. Shekhawat in Sikar said, "Ravan had 10 heads, Similarly, this Rajasthan Government and the Ravan of politics have 10 heads. This government is a pioneer in corruption, indulges in appeasement, is anti-farmer, and oppresses women. This Govt nourishes 'mafia-raj' and 'gunda raj'. This Govt is of those who extort, and of those who spread unemployment and betray." He added that by finishing this political Ravan, 'Ram rajya' has to be established in Rajasthan.
The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the States and Union Territories (UT) to take suo moto action against the hate speech being made irrespective of religion the person making hate speech belongs. A bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna made it clear that such action shall be taken irrespective of the religion of the persons who made the speech, so that the secular character of India as envisaged by the Preamble is preserved.
Mumbai airport Customs team on April 27 intercepted 3 passengers for carrying 1.157 kg gold from Thailand. The seized gold was found concealed inside t-shirts. The 3 passengers have been arrested by the Customs team and further investigation is being carried out.
Eleventh batch of Indian Nationals arrived at Jeddah from Port Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri'. Minister of State MEA V Muraleedharan received the 11th batch of 135 rescued Indians that arrived in Jeddah by IAF C-130J from Port Sudan.
Karnataka former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader, G Parameshwara suffered an injury in his head, when someone pelted stones at him from the crowd, while campaigning in Koratagere constituency for the party on Friday. As per the health officer of primary health centre in Akkirampura, Parameshwara has been shifted to Sri Siddhartha Medical College at Tumakuru, where he is said to be out of danger.
Fire reportedly broke out at Ansa Industrial Estate in Andheri area of Mumbai on Friday. According to the BMC, five fire tenders are carrying out the fire-fighting operation at the site. No casualties or injuries has been reported so far.
President of Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has responded over the registration of FIR against him. He said, "The matter is before the Supreme Court. I welcome whatever the Court decided today. I trust the Supreme Court decision and Police investigation process. I will cooperate wherever my cooperation would be needed in the investigation."
Indian Navy’s third indigenous stealth destroyer of the Project 15B class undertook its maiden sea sortie on Friday. It has been planned to be commissioned later this year. According to the reports, the ship incorporates several niche technologies and high indigenous content and is designed in-house by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Ltd.
BSF seized gold worth Rs 1. 30 crore in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas from a Bangladeshi woman who was trying to smuggle it to Barasat. The apprehended woman was identified as Manika Dhar (34) from Chittagong District, Bangladesh. Woman and the seized gold bars were handed over to Custom Office for further legal action.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has responded over the release of Bihar mafia-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh from the Saharsa jail. He said, "That man has spent 15 years in jail. A person on life imprisonment has a maximum term of 14 years. So many times directives regarding jail procedures come from the central government only and so many people get released."
Kumar questioned, should there be any differentiation made on the basis that a common person is killed or an officer is killed.
A Congress delegation met the Election Commission (EC) and complained against the BJP's top leadership on Friday. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "We have complained specifically on the highly objectionable, blatantly, partisan, communal and false statements from the very top of the BJP leadership, in particular, Home Minister Amit Shah and the UP Chief Minister."
Singhvi said, "They have made statements that the Congress will do this or that if it comes to power, including release of members of banned organisations. So false it is, it has got no basis. But it is done for cheap electoral gain. We have asked for a ban on campaigning on such persons for prompt action."
The BJP has taken the 'poisonous snake' remark made by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Election Commission and has urged to file a criminal case against Kharge. The party has also demanded the EC to bar him from campaigning in the Karnataka assembly polls.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav led a BJP delegation to the Election Commission on Friday. He later said, "Kharge's comment was not merely a slip of the tongue but part of the Congress' hate politics. He accused the Congress party of working to spread disharmony and provoke people ahead of the high-stakes polls in the southern state.
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Patna from Delhi on Friday. He was accompanied his son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav along with other family members. There is buzz that Prasad will throw his weight behind Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's efforts to forge opposition unity ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls. He is back home after a gap of seven months which saw him travel to Singapore for a kidney transplant operation followed by a long period of recuperation in Delhi.
Protesting wrestlers demand arrest of WFI president Brij Bhushan, after their petition seeking registration of FIR against Bhushan was accepted. Wrestler Bajrang Punia said, "Our protest will continue until he is sent to jail." Meanwhile, SG Tushar Mehta on Friday apprised the Supreme Court that the FIR will be registered by the Delhi Police.
EAM S Jaishankar informed that another C-17 flight carrying 392 passengers, evacuated from conflict-torn country of Sudan has landed in New Delhi.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on his first official visit to the country. The Union minister will have various bilateral and diplomatic engagements with the leaders there.
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia to challenge Rouse Avenue Court's dismissal order in the Delhi High Court on his bail plea in the case related to money laundering in the alleged excise scam of Delhi. Earlier, the court had dismissed the bail plea of Sisodia, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case on March 9, this year.
Protesting wrestlers express happiness after the Delhi Police decided to register an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan on the demands of the wrestlers. Addressing a press briefing on Friday, the wrestlers said that getting FIR registered against Bhushan is not enough. They want him to be put behind bars. The wrestlers protesting at the Jantar-Mantar in Delhi, thanked everyone for supporting them
Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government to hand over the investigation of 'Palghar lynching case' to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). The state government has said this to the Supreme Court. Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray led government had opposed the CBI investigation into the case. Now, with the government decided to hand over the case to the CBI, people are hopeful that truth behind the incident will be revealed.
During the hearing in Supreme Court, SG Tushar Mehta apprised the court that the Delhi Police will register FIR by today evening against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding that the government makes public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated sexual harassment allegations against the WFI chief.
AAP ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi will meet the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar today. On April 29, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also meet and interact with wrestlers at the protest site.
A CBI team arrived at the Delhi residence of former J&K governor Satyapal Malik, in connection with an alleged insurance scam in J&K involving Reliance General Insurance.
Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan, while commenting on Sooraj Pancholi's acquitment by a special Mumbai CBI court, said, "The charge of abetment to suicide has gone. But how did my child die? This is a case of murder...will approach the high court."
Actor Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted of abetment charges in Jiah Khan suicide case due to lack of evidence. Special Mumbai CBI court judge AS Sayyed said, "Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted."
Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has written to Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the poor implementation of GOI's Jal Jeevan Mission in the state.
"A large part of the state is reeling under a severe drinking water crisis. Our politically motivated bureaucracy especially a section of higher levels of bureaucracy is showing its extreme indifference to the rural poor who saw this dream of 'Har Ghar Jal'," he said in his letter.