India News LIVE: Delhi Police Registers 2 FIR Against BJP MP Brij Bhushan, Adds POCSO Act

Two FIRs have been registered in New Delhi's Connaught Place police station by Delhi Police on complaints given by the protesting wrestlers against BJP parliamentarian and WFI president Brij Bhushan Saran Singh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Pranav Tayal said, "In the matter of complaints received from female wrestlers, two FIRs have been registered in PS Connaught Place, New Delhi District. The first one pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim which is registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty etc. The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc.. Investigation into both the FIRs is being taken up in right earnest."