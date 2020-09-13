Post-COVID-19 Care Gains Equal Importance With Daily Recoveries Exceeding 70,000 Mark

Even as India continues its battle against Coronavirus, post-COVID care is gaining more importance with hospitals setting up post-COVID care, telephonic or physical consultation. This development comes as India crossed 47 lakh COVID-19 cases and daily recoveries exceeding 70,000.

However, even as India's COVID-19 cases continue to soar, Health experts have observed that post-COVID-19 infection, a full recovery can be quite a challenge. Dr Anup Kumar, Professor and Head of Urology and Renal Transplant Department, Safdarjung hospital spoke to ANI and said that patients who have recovered from this disease complain of generalised fatigue and are not able to return to an absolutely normal level of well-being even after a long time since they had the infection.

"Post-COVID care is coming up across India. Recovered patients with their negative RTPCR test result are suffering from severe to mild weakness, skin rashes, headache, diarrhoea, mild pain in the abdomen which persists for long. Some patients also notice low-grade fever," said Dr Anup Kumar.

READ: Centre issues advisory for Covid-recovered patients: Chyawanprash, turmeric milk & more...

Indian scientists working on 'genome sequencing SARS-CoV-2'

Meanwhile, a group of scientists in India is working on genomic sequences of SARS-CoV-2 around the world, including India, to identify genetic variability & potential molecular targets in virus & human to find the best possible answer to combat #COVID19: Ministry of Science & Technology

READ: COVID-19: 58 per cent of recovered cases coming from five states

COVID-19 upsurge in India

India in the last 24 hours reported 94,372 new COVID-19 cases taking the national Coronavirus tally beyond the 47-lakh mark, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. 1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported in the last 24 hours, across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Post-COVID protocol released; India's tally soars to 47,54,357

READ: Five inmates under treatment for COVID-19 in Delhi prisons: Official