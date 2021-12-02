Omicron: WHO Chief Confirms New COVID Variant Detected In 23 Countries; Numbers Could Grow

World Health Organization (WHO) Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, December 1, has informed that at least 23 countries have reported cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and he further warned that the number is expected to rise.

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 was designated as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation on Friday, November 26. Since then, countries across the world have started reinstating restrictions to stop the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference on December 1, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that around 23 countries from five of six WHO regions have detected cases of the new strain of COVID-19. The WHO chief further stated that the United Nations health agency is taking the rise in the number of cases "seriously" and added that the international community must also take the new development seriously.

"At least 23 countries from five of six WHO regions have now reported cases of Omicron, and we expect that number to grow," WHO Chief said in the press briefing. "WHO takes this development extremely seriously, and so should every country," he added.

Omircron variant detected in 23 countries: WHO

Although the WHO Secretary-General informed that they are getting to know more about Omicron, he said that more time is needed to learn about its effect on transmissibility and severity. Moreover, they need to find the effectiveness of tests and vaccines against the Omicron variant of COVID-19. He highlighted that several WHO advisory groups have been meeting over the past few days to gather more data about the new strain of coronavirus.

WHO Chief calls for 'rational' measures

Earlier on November 30, the World Health Organization Chief had urged countries to take rational measures in battling the new strain of COVID-19. Addressing a press briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the countries to take "rational and proportional" steps as per International Health Regulations.

In his remarks, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Botswana and South Africa for early detection of the variant and also raised concern as these countries have been penalised by others. He added that some of the countries have started introducing "blunt, blanket measures" without any evidence.

Image: Shutterstock/PTI