LAC Talks: India Rejects China's 'equidistant Disengagement' Idea In Ladakh's Finger Area

As India and China continue diplomatic and military talks on Line of Actual Control (LAC), India on Sunday, has rejected China's suggestion of "equidistant disengagement" from the Finger area in Ladakh, according to ANI. The 'Fingers' refer to the peaks which extend upto banks of the Pangong Tso Lake - India claims patrolling rights from 'Finger 1' to 'Finger 8' while China claims from 'Finger 8' to 'Finger 4', as per reports. The Indian military commanders have reportedly told field commanders to be prepared for the long haul and action on the LAC at any time.

Indo-China's 5th WMCC talks

On Thursday, the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held its 18th meeting. The Ministry of External Affairs revealed that the Indian and Chinese delegation had an in-depth exchange of views on the existing situation in the border areas. Reaffirming the agreements reached between the respective Foreign Ministers and Special Representatives, both countries agreed to continue working towards complete disengagement of troops.

LAC faceoff: Def Min Rajnath Singh reviews security with CDS, NSA & 3 service chiefs

Chinese Army pulls back

Over five rounds of Indo-China talks, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC. The talks have discussed finalising the modalities for further de-escalation, and disengagement of troops. While China has retreated from Galwan Valley, they are currently around Finger 5 area near the Pangong Tso Lake, with large troops and equipment in the 5-km stretch from Finger 5 to 8.

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. China, which has not revealed its casualties from June 15 clashes, has admitted the loss of a Commanding officer.

(With ANI inputs)