'Don't Interfere': India Rejects Cornered Pakistan-China's Attempt To Discuss Kashmir

Categorically rejecting the blatant attempt of Pakistan and China to discuss Kashmir in their 'Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue', India has reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is its 'integral and inalienable part'. Without mincing its words, the External Affairs Ministry of India said that it expects the 'parties concerned' to not interfere in internal affairs. External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava clarified that India's position is consistent with the 'so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor' - that passes through the Pak-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan region, and said that India 'resolutely opposes actions by other countries to change the status quo of PoK in J&K.

Read @MEAIndia response to a media query on the Joint Press Release of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ strategic dialogue ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7ml9RsfZmt — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) August 23, 2020

India has clearly stated that China has no locus standi in commenting on Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi has previously told Beijing that the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir "has been, is, and shall continue to be an integral part of India." Previously, the Indian Home Minister has also stated in the Parliament that Aksai Chin region of J&K - which is occupied by China - is also a part of India, along with PoK.

Pakistan-China discuss Kashmir

The foreign ministers of China and Pakistan held their 2nd annual strategic dialogue on Friday during which they discussed the Kashmir issue, progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Afghan peace process. Billed as “highly relevant” and “very important” by both the countries ahead of the meeting held in the southern Chinese island resort of Hainan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi brought in the Kashmir talks once again despite India categorically stating that the issue is bilateral.

A joint statement issued at the end of the meeting said that “both sides underlined that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in the common interest of all parties. Parties need to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect”.“The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, including its concerns, position, and current urgent issues”, it said.

“The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history between India and Pakistan, which is an objective fact, and that the dispute should be resolved peacefully and properly through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation”, the joint press release said.

