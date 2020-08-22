Pakistan Reveals Dawood Ibrahim's Karachi Home 'White House'; 88 Terrorists Sanctioned

As Pakistan imposed sanctions on 88 terrorists complying to the new UNSC's list, in the order issued by Pakistan government - dated 18 August - finally admitted to sheltering gangster Dawood Ibrahim, revealing his Karachi address. The order revealed Dawood's three Karachi-based addresses including his residence named 'White House'. Apart from Dawood, Pakistan has listed Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, ordering the seizure of all of their properties and freezing of bank accounts.

Previously in July, bank accounts of 26/11 mastermind - Hafeez Saeed who has been lodged in Kot Lakhpat jail for terror financing was restored. Ahead of the FATF plenary meet, on February 12, Saeed was convicted under ATA Section 11-F (2) and 11-N. On the other hand, Pakistan allegedly 'lost' Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar - the mastermind of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack - and his family. While Pakistan has never acknowledged Dawood's presence, he is believed to be residing in Pakistan.

India slams Pakistan at UNSC

On 7 August, India registered its strongest condemnation at a High-Level Open Debate of United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India urged UN to enhance its coordination with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for preventing and combating money laundering & terrorist financing. Listing Pakistan's role in 1993 Mumbai blasts, India said that it has been a victim of terrorism sponsored from across our border. Terming terrorism as one of the most serious threats to mankind, India said how it experienced first-hand cruel linkage between transnational organized crime and terrorism. India was elected as a non-permanent member to the UNSC in June 2020.

Pakistan remains in FATF Grey list

On June 25, the global terror financing watchdog, FATF decided to keep Pakistan in the "Grey List". The FATF officials said that the decision was taken in the third and final plenary of the Task Force as the body observed that Pakistan has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM - both of which are responsible for terror attacks in India. Notably, the plenary was held under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu. Following this, Pakistan Financial Monitoring Unit director-general Lubna Farooq informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance that the country is yet to comply with 13 conditions out of the 27-point Action Plan of the FATF including curbing terror financing, enforcement of the laws against the prescribed organisations and improving the legal systems.

