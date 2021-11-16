India Reports 8,865 Fresh COVID-19 Infections And 197 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

As per the data updated on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 tally grew to 3,44,56,401, with 8,865 more persons testing positive for Coronavirus, but active cases fell to 1,30,793, the lowest in 525 days. According to data updated at 8 a.m., the death toll had risen to 4,63,852 after 197 new fatalities were reported.

For the past 39 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been below 20,000, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for the past 142 days.

India's COVID-19 count

Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 3,303 cases. The daily positivity rate was found to be 0.80%. For the past 43 days, it has been less than 2%. In addition, the weekly positive rate was 0.97%. According to the ministry, it has been below 2% for the past 53 days. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,38,61,756, with a 1.35% case fatality rate.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It exceeded the 60 lakh level on September 28, the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 80 lakh mark on October 29, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

The total number of doses given out in the country as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination effort has surpassed 112.97 crores. On Monday, the Union health ministry said that the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in the country had reached 112.91 crores. Until 7 p.m., more than 54 lakh (54,46,295) vaccination doses had been administered. The daily vaccine number is expected to rise once final reports for the day are compiled late at night, according to the ministry. The immunisation programme as a measure to protect the country's most vulnerable populations from COVID-19 is still being assessed and monitored at the highest level, according to the ministry.

