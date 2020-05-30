India reports record COVID-19 recoveries, 11,264 people cured in 24 hours

India has reported a record recovery in coronavirus cases in as more than 11,000 people were cured of the deadly virus infection in the past 24 hours. With this number of recovered patients has increased to 82,369, which is more than 42% of total coronavirus cases in the country. Currently, the country has 86,422 active COVID-19 cases and 4,971 people have succumbed to the pandemic.

Besides a record recovery, the number of new infections also hit a new high for the second straight day. With 7,964 new cases in the last 24 hours, the country-wide total has increased to 173,763. As many as 265 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours took the country's toll to 4,971.

State-wise count of coronavirus cases

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Assam recorded the highest surge in coronavirus cases on May 29. Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 2,682 new coronavirus cases which took the state's total to 62,228. Over 8,000 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours in the state.

Tamil Nadu is the second-worst affected state with 800 new cases on Friday which took the total tally to 20,246. Delhi saw an increase of over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day. The national capital now has as many as 17,386 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Telangana recorded 169 new patients and four deaths on Friday, taking the state's tally to 2,425. Assam's coronavirus cases crossed the 1,000-mark on May 29 with 177 new patients.

PM Modi: 'Time for a firm resolve'

India is currently under the lockdown 4.0 which will end on May 31. While announcing the first lockdown Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to 'stay where you are" in order to help contain the spread of the deadly virus. On May 30, PM Modi penned a letter to the countrymen on completion of the first anniversary of his second term. In the letter, PM Modi warned that the country will "certainly face crisis" while assuring that "we will move ahead on the path of progress."

"Due to the pandemic, we certainly face a crisis. But for us, this is also a time for a firm resolve. We must always remember that the present and future of 130 crore will never be dictated by an adversity.We will decide our present and our future. We will move ahead on the path of progress and victory will be ours," PM Modi wrote.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 count has crossed the six million-mark and over 3.6 lakh people have died. United States remains the worst affected country with more than one lakh fatalities and 1.78 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. Brazil, Russia and United Kingdom are among the worst affected countries after the US.

