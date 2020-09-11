India, Russia Discuss Partnership In Nuclear And Space Sectors, Agree To UNSC Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held discussions on India-Russia cooperation in nuclear and space sectors on Thursday, September 10. The two ministers held talks on the sidelines of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's foreign ministers meeting in Moscow. As per reports, Jaishankar said the talks represented the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

India and Russia to enhance their partnership

During a virtual media briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “On the sidelines of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting, EAM has had bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of member countries. He met the Russian FM on September 9 and as you know we have a special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia”.

He added, “This year marks the 20 years of our strategic partnership. This was the first physical meeting after the covid situation and there was excellent discussion on bilateral matters, regional developments and international issues of concern”.

Read: COVID-19 Vaccine: Russia Begins Inoculating Volunteers With 'Sputnik V'

As per the MEA, both the ministers followed up on outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the fifth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Detailing on the topics of discussions, Srivastava said, “In this meeting, bilateral, economic issues and cooperation in the development of far eastern region of Russia was also discussed. We also discussed cooperation in nuclear and space sectors. The two ministers agreed to work closely in UNSC during India’s forthcoming tenure as non-permanent member”.

Read: Russia Says West Trying To Victimize Moscow Over Navalny

The MEA spokesperson added that ways to enhance the partnership between two countries were also kept in focus. Srivastava informed that the External Affairs Minister has also had bilateral meetings earlier with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

“Today morning, EAM had bilateral meeting with Uzbekistan and Kazakhastan before he joined the CFM meetings. CFM meeting reviewed preparation for the forthcoming summit which is scheduled in the near future and exhanged views on regional and international issues. This meeting was followed by lunch of RIC Foreign Ministers,” said the MEA spokesperson.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: After Rafale Jets, Dassault Aviation Interested In Dealing With India For More Aircraft

Also Read: 'We Support India’s Candidacy For UNSC': French Defence Minister At Rafale Induction