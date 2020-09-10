After Rafale Jets, Dassault Aviation Interested In Dealing With India For More Aircraft

Dassault Aviation, which manufactured the newly inducted Rafale fighter jets has expressed interest in dealing with India again in the future if the country is looking to acquire more aircraft.

Eric Trappier, CEO, Dassault Aviation told ANI, “If the Indian Air Force would like to acquire more Rafale aircraft, we will be happy to make a new proposal or make a repeat order.”

Trappier’s invitation came shortly after a formal induction ceremony for Rafale jets was held at Ambala's Air Force Station on Thursday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with his French counterpart Florence Parly.

In a major boost to India's defence arsenal, the Indian Air Force (IAF) inducted its first five Rafale Jets on July 29. The ability to strike air-to-air targets up to 150 km away and at the same time also hit land targets up to 300 km within enemy territory makes the Rafale aircraft one of the world's most dangerous fighter jets. on September 10.

Rafale induction ceremony

The formal induction ceremony of the Rafale fighter jets began with a traditional 'Sarva Dharm puja' at the Ambala Air Force Station on Thursday morning. Praying for the security of the nation and the success of the new Rafale jets, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian priests narrated short prayers to bless the fighter jets.

This was followed by a spectacular aero-show from the IAF's daredevils, including some breathtaking mid-air moves from the lightweight Tejas fighter jets. Later on, the Rafale jets received the traditional water cannon salute, as the nation formally welcomed the fourth-generation fighter jets into the IAF folds.

About IAF's Rafale aircrafts

The speed, capability to attack land and air target and 4.5 generation system allow Rafale aircraft to challenge the most dangerous fighter jets. Powered by two SNECMA M88 engines, Rafale jets are known to attain a top speed of 2223 km and a range of more than 3,700 Km. It also has a Martin-Baker Mark 16F ‘zero-zero’ ejection seat, capable of operating at zero speed and altitude. The jets are well-equipped with laser-guided bombs weighing around 900 kg. 2500 rounds per minute can be fired from the jet's internal cannon. The new birds in the arsenal of IAF also come with the AESA radar, SPECTRA Electronic Warfare System and IRST system.

