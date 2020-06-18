EAM Jaishankar Issues First Response As India Secures UN Security Council Seat Unopposed

Quick links:
India on Wednesday was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021-22 term. The country's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said India received overwhelming support in its election to the UNSC and it will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.
"I am truly delighted that India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2021-22. We have received overwhelming support and I'm deeply humbled by the tremendous confidence which the member states of the United Nations have reposed in India," Tirumurti said in a video message after the election results were announced.
"Our elections to the Security Council are a testament to Prime Minister Modi's vision and his inspiring global leadership, particularly, in the time of COVID-19. The outcome is a reflection of the strong campaign legged by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar," added.
Responding to the message on Twitter, EAM S Jaishankar congratulated the team of MEA and Permanent Mission of India to United Nations for their "good work"
Congrats for your good work Team @IndiaUNNewYork and #TeamMEA https://t.co/dDThEFKCN9— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 18, 2020
India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win the election for the non-permanent seat in the powerful Security Council. India's two-year term will begin on January 1, 2021. This is the eighth time that India will sit at the UN high-table, which comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members.
READ | Pakistan FM attempts brave face; says 'no issue' if India becomes permanent UNSC member
Previously, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012. Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council elections held on Wednesday. There were 192 Member States present and voting and the 2/3 required majority was 128.
READ | India's election for UNSC non-permanent seat on June 17; EAM Jaishankar releases brochure
The 193-member UNSC holds elections every year to elect five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN. However, Canada lost the election as it fell short to secure the necessary two-thirds support in a unique round of physically distant voting despite more than four years of rigorous campaigning.
READ | India elected unopposed to UNSC non-permanent seat for the eighth time with 184 votes
READ | US raises Hong Kong issue at UNSC, China hits back by criticizing George Floyd's death
(With agency inputs)