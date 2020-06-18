EAM Jaishankar Issues First Response As India Secures UN Security Council Seat Unopposed

India on Wednesday was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021-22 term. The country's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said India received overwhelming support in its election to the UNSC and it will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.

'Reflection of the strong campaign'

"I am truly delighted that India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2021-22. We have received overwhelming support and I'm deeply humbled by the tremendous confidence which the member states of the United Nations have reposed in India," Tirumurti said in a video message after the election results were announced.

"Our elections to the Security Council are a testament to Prime Minister Modi's vision and his inspiring global leadership, particularly, in the time of COVID-19. The outcome is a reflection of the strong campaign legged by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar," added.

'Congrats for your good work'

Responding to the message on Twitter, EAM S Jaishankar congratulated the team of MEA and Permanent Mission of India to United Nations for their "good work"

India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win the election for the non-permanent seat in the powerful Security Council. India's two-year term will begin on January 1, 2021. This is the eighth time that India will sit at the UN high-table, which comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members.

READ | Pakistan FM attempts brave face; says 'no issue' if India becomes permanent UNSC member

Previously, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012. Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council elections held on Wednesday. There were 192 Member States present and voting and the 2/3 required majority was 128.

READ | India's election for UNSC non-permanent seat on June 17; EAM Jaishankar releases brochure

The 193-member UNSC holds elections every year to elect five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN. However, Canada lost the election as it fell short to secure the necessary two-thirds support in a unique round of physically distant voting despite more than four years of rigorous campaigning.

READ | India elected unopposed to UNSC non-permanent seat for the eighth time with 184 votes

READ | US raises Hong Kong issue at UNSC, China hits back by criticizing George Floyd's death

(With agency inputs)