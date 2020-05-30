US Raises Hong Kong Issue At UNSC, China Hits Back By Criticizing George Floyd's Death

The United States and China traded barbs in the recent United Nations Security Council meeting reportedly targeting each other’s shortcomings. While America teamed up with the UK to raise the Chinese plan to impose new security legislation on Hong Kong, China and Russia lambasted the US for excessive use of force on the black citizens. On May 30, the 15 member council informally discussed Hong Kong protests after China opposed US’ call to have a formal discussion on the topic arguing that it wasn’t a matter of international concern.

Take an honourable stand

Accusing China of violating international law and forcing its will on people, US Ambassador Kelly Craft asked the assembly to take an “honourable stand” to defend human rights and ‘dignified way of life’ of the Hong Kong citizens. In retaliation, diplomats from China and Russia slammed the US during the council discussion highlighting the death of George Floyd, the African American who died after being suffocated by a police officer. In addition, they also questioned the Trump-led government's handling of the growing unrest throughout the nation.

After the virtual meet, Russia’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy took to twitter to show support for neighbouring China accusing America of denying the Asian giant it's right to restore peace & order in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Chinese ambassador Zhang Jun, in a statement asserted that both, the US and UK should “mind their own business adding that any attempt to use Hong Kong to interfere in China’s internal matters is doomed to fail.

1/2 The @USUN and @UKUN_NewYork raised the issue of #HongKong at the AOB of UNSC today. This awkward move was not supported by clear majority of Council members: divisive, biased issues which have nothing to do with intl peace & security shouldn’t be brought up in SC — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) May 29, 2020

2/2 Our US colleagued failed to answer legitimate questions of how their appeals to calm to protesters in #Minneapolis are coherent with the inciting of protesters in #HongKong. Why US denies #China’s right to restore peace & order in HK while brutally dispersing crowds at home? — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) May 29, 2020

On the other hand, acting British U.N. Ambassador Jonathan Allen reportedly said that the Chinese legislation risks curtailing the freedoms that China has undertaken to uphold as a matter of international law.“We are also extremely concerned that ... it will exacerbate the existing deep divisions in Hong Kong,” he added.

