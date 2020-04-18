COVID-19: India Sees 991 New Cases, 43 Deaths; 45 Districts With No New Cases In 14 Days

Quick links:
Addressing the daily COVID-19 briefing, Lav Aggarwal - Joint Secy of Health Ministry, on Saturday, stated that India has seen 991 new cases and 43 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Stating that the mortality stands at 3.3%, he stated that with 1992 cured patients, India's recovery rate stands at 13.85%. India's COVID-19 tally stands at 14378 cases, with 480 deaths till date.
Agarwal also added that of the 14378 cases - 4291 cases were linked to the Markaz cluster. He also stated that 22 new districts have emerged with no new cases in the past 14 days. Lauding Kasargod, which has reduced its number of active cases from 168 to 55 cases, he said that Cluster containment results were evidently seen.
As of date, 11906 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 1991 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 3323. 480 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.
