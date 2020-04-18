COVID-19: India Sees 991 New Cases, 43 Deaths; 45 Districts With No New Cases In 14 Days

Addressing the daily COVID-19 briefing, Lav Aggarwal - Joint Secy of Health Ministry, on Saturday, stated that India has seen 991 new cases and 43 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Stating that the mortality stands at 3.3%, he stated that with 1992 cured patients, India's recovery rate stands at 13.85%. India's COVID-19 tally stands at 14378 cases, with 480 deaths till date.

Health Ministry: ' Cluster containment results seen'

Agarwal also added that of the 14378 cases - 4291 cases were linked to the Markaz cluster. He also stated that 22 new districts have emerged with no new cases in the past 14 days. Lauding Kasargod, which has reduced its number of active cases from 168 to 55 cases, he said that Cluster containment results were evidently seen.

Highlights of the Health ministry briefing:

991 new cases, 43 new deaths- Total: 14378 total cases, 480 total deaths

1992 cured,13.85 cured percentage

45 other districts, no new positive cases have been reported in the last 14 days. No positive cases has been reported in the last 28 days in Mahe of Puducherry, and Kodagu of Karnataka

3.3% mortality rate in India - An age-wise analysis will tell you that 14.4% of death has been reported in age group of 0-45 yrs. Between 45-60 yrs it is 10.3%, between 60-75 yrs it is 33.1% & for 75 yrs and above it is 42.2%

4291 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat amounting to 30% - 84% cases in TN, 63% cases in Delhi, 79% cases in Telangana, 59% cases in UP & 61% in Andhra Pradesh are related to the event

Rapid tests only to be used on hotspots and it takes 7 days for an anti-body to form

Cluster containment results are evidently seen in Kasargod of Kerala - 55 active cases are seen today in Kasargod. This has reduced from 168

Home Ministry:

All foreigners visas extended till May 3

Emergency number 112 is activated in 29 states & UTs

ICMR:

HCQ study is not a trial - 480 patients to enroll & will take around 8 weeks

Another study has been launched to understand the side-effects of HCQ

22% health workers who started the use of HCQ had other problems like diabetes, hypertension, etc

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 11906 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 1991 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 3323. 480 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

