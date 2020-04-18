Ludhiana ACP Succumbs To COVID-19 After Punjab Govt Allows Plasma Therapy Treatment

In a tragic development, Ludhiana Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kohli, on Saturday, succumbed to Coronavirus (COVID-19) after testing positive on April 13. Kohli who was on ventilator support died due to multiple organ failure, as per sources. Four officials who were in contact with Kohli have tested positive and have been hospitalised.

Kohli's wife also who has tested positive has been hospitalised. On Friday, a revenue official - Gurmel Singh, died of coronavirus. With Kohli's death, Ludhiana has seen 5 COVID-19 deaths.

Punjab starts plasma therapy

On Friday, reports stated that Ludhiana's SPS Apollo Hospital - where Kohli was admitted, was allowed to conduct plasma therapy on him. Sources state that Kohli passed away before the clinical trial was conducted on him. Plasma therapy includes injecting patients with plasma from people who have recovered from the infection and hence contains antibodies equipped to battle the virus.

ICMR on Plasma therapy

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that plasma therapy can only be used for clinical trials and not for treatment as such. Several governments like Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra have already received permission from the Centre to start plasma therapy on critical patients. On Friday, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation issued a NOC to all states, allowing convalescent plasma trials under ICMR guidelines.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 11906 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 1991 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 3323. 480 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.