India Slams China For Raising Kashmir Issue At UNSC, Calls It 'infructuous Attempt'

India has slammed China for initiating a discussion on Jammu and Kashmir in the UN Security Council and calling its reorganisation as ‘illegal and invalid’. Ministry of External Affairs released a statement on August 6 saying the government ‘firmly rejects’ Chinese interference in India’s internal affairs and also urged it to draw appropriate conclusions from “infructuous attempts”. The MEA also noted that this was not Beijing’s only attempt to raise the subject that is entirely India’s matter.

The MEA statement, “We have noted that China initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council on issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India.

“As on such previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community. We firmly reject China’s interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts,” it added.

This came after China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in Beijing that any unilateral change to status quo of Jammu and Kashmiris ‘illegal and invalid’. According to reports, the Chinese official made the remarks following the question by Pakistani correspondent on the completion of one year of Jammu and Kashmir without its special status and its bifurcation into two union territories, that is, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistan’s ‘failed attempt’

MEA’s official statement came a day after India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti called another ‘failed attempt’ by Pakistan. He elaborated that the session at UNSC was closed, informal and did not have any outcome. Tirumurti said that all member nations underlined Jammu and Kashmir to be a “bilateral issue” and agreed that it did not require the attention of the entire Council.

India’s permanent representative to UN, “Another attempt by Pak fails. In today’s meeting of UNSC which was closed, informal, not recorded & without any outcome, almost all countries underlined J&K was bilateral issue & did not deserve time & attention of Council”.

