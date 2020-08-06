Andhra Govt Signs MOU With Indian School Of Business For Post-COVID Economic Recovery

The Andhra Pradesh Government has collaborated with the Hyderabad-based Indian School of Business (ISB) with an aim to work towards the economic recovery and employment generation in the post-COVID-19 scenario.

The state government has entered into a MOU with the prestigious business school through the AP Economic Development Board to come up with measures for economic recovery and growth monitoring.

Chief executive officer of the state economic development board (EDB) J V N Subramanyam and ISB Dean Prof Rajendra Srivastava exchanged the MoU in the presence of state industries and commerce minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy in a virtual event.

While speaking with media, Reddy said that the government has been working with ISB for the past few months for identifying various areas of collaboration. He proclaimed the ISB as the official knowledge partner of the government after the exchange of MOU. He said the government and ISB would work on various initiatives of skill development, e-governance, turning Vishakhapatnam into a growth engine, improving value addition in food processing etc.

Reddy also spoke about setting up a policy lab named 'GoAP-ISB Policy Lab' on the lines of the policy lab in the UK.

The collaboration is planned with the purpose of creating a Knowledge Bank for strategic planning, policy analysis, data analytics and action-research aimed at sustaining high rates of growth. The ISB intends to generate data using randomized control trials (RCTs) and gather evidence to measure the impact of our policies and drive our policy decisions based on strong research evidence.

