India Slams Pak For Violating Resolution In UN, Cites Kartarpur Gurudwara Management Issue

India on Wednesday hit out at Pakistan for violating the resolution on 'Culture of Peace' passed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2019 and for arbitrarily transferring the management of the Sikh holy shrine - Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara to the administrative control of a non-Sikh body.

Speaking at the 75th Session of the UNGA, First Secretary Ashish Sharma said, "Pakistan has already violated the earlier resolution on Culture of Peace passed last year by this very assembly. Last month, Pakistan arbitrarily transferred the management of the Sikh holy shrine - Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, from Sikh Community body, to the administrative control of a non-Sikh body.”

READ | Pakistan Targets Minorities Again, Removes Sikh Body From Kartarpur Gurudwara Management

In November this year, Pakistan unilaterally transferred the management and maintenance of the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib away from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee (PSGPC) - a body run by the minority Sikh Community - to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

Opposing the move, India had summoned Charge d' Affaires (CDA) of Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over its unilateral decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the Kartarpur Sahib. India told Pakistan that the decision was "highly condemnable" and runs against the spirit of the holy shrine and the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

READ | India Slams Pakistan After It Gazumps Control Of Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara; Says 'reverse'

"Pakistan driving away minorities"

Further slamming Pakistan, First Secretary Sharma on Wednesday said, "If Pakistan changes its current culture of hatred against religions in India and stops its support of cross-border terrorism against our people, we can attempt a genuine culture of peace in South Asia and beyond."

"Till then we will only be a mute witness to Pakistan driving away their minorities by threat, coercion, conversion and killing. Even people of the same religion are not spared due to encouragement given to sectarian killing," he added.

READ | Kartarpur Gurudwara Management Row, MEA Summons Pakistan High Commission Diplomat

READ | Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Pak Decision To Remove Sikh Body From Kartarpur Management Group