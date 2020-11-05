Pakistan Targets Minorities Again, Removes Sikh Body From Kartarpur Gurudwara Management

Minorities in Pakistan have always been on the target of those at the helm of affairs, be it the government or the representatives of the majority community. From Karachi's Lee Market to Sindh's Badin, minorities have been targeted and are made to realize that they are not "equal" citizens of Pakistan.

Pakistan once again targets minorities

In another such incident, the Pakistan Government has decided to take way the management rights of Gurudwara Shri Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee. The rights of management have been handed over to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) with not even a Sikh representative.

In an order issued, copy of which is available with Republic World, reads, " Consequent upon the approval of Project Management Unit (PMU) Kartarpur Corridor by ECC of the Cabinet, and ratified by the Cabinet (conveyed by MoRA vide letter No.6(7)/2013-P-1 dated 23.10.2020), the competent authority has been pleased to establish Project Management Unit (PMU), a self-financing body, for Management and Maintenance of Gurdwara Dardar Sahib Kartarpur (GDSK) under the administrative control of ETPB".

It further reads, "Following Officers/ officials of TPB are hereby posted at PMU at Kartarpur Narowal to implement the Project Business Plan: Mr Muhammad Tariq Khan, A.S Shrines, ETPB as Chief Executive Officer (BS-20) OPS (additional charge); Mr Abdullah Awais, Assistant Administrator as Deputy Secretary Admn/ Finance (BS-18) OPS; Mr Haider Mukhtar, Accountant, ETPB as Assistant Accounts Officer (BS-17) OPS; Mr Ahsan Khan, ASO, ETPB as Security Officer (BS-17) OPS; Mr Haider Ali Bangash. Computer Operator, ETPB; Mr Khushnood Shoukat. UDC (Survey), ETPB; Mr Arshad Guljar, LDC(Accounts), ETPB; Mr Adil All. Naib Qasid. ETP is. Mr Tanveer Ahmed, Driver, ETPB. All officers' official except at Sr.No 1 are relieved from their duties with immediate effect with directions to join their new place of posting forthwith".

Speaking to Republic Media Network, PoJK Refugee leader Rajiv Chunni said, “Pakistan has become insecure for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Shias and Ahmedis. Life has become hell for them, forced conversion and no right to live in Pakistan and now in Bangladesh. They should look at the Islamic Nation who have developed and minorities are living safely there”.

“Black Laws for minorities are not acceptable. Government is responsible to kill minorities. Indo Pak came into being at the same time; where is Pakistan. Indian had No Hindu Nation supporting, Pakistan had many Islamic countries but they were able to do nothing. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh will vanish; this needs to be condemned,” he added.

