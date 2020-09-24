PM Modi Replies To Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapaksa; Says 'looking Forward' To Sept 26 Talk

PM Modi took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's tweet from Wednesday. While thanking the Lankan PM, Narendra Modi said that he is also looking forward to jointly review the bilateral relationship between the countries. PM Modi also suggested exploring ways to enhance the ties between the two countries in the 'post-COVID era'. This tweet came in response to Mahinda Rajapaksa's tweet just ahead of the Virtual summit between PM Modi and Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa which is scheduled for 26 September.

Thank you, @PresRajapaksa! I too look forward to jointly reviewing our bilateral relationship comprehensively. We must explore ways to further enhance our cooperation in the post-COVID era. https://t.co/GshcGvma8q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2020

On September 23, Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa took to Twitter to share that he can't wait to interact with PM Modi at the virtual summit. He also added that the Prime Ministers are set to review the bilateral relations between the nations in terms of politics, economy, defence and tourism sectors among other things. This is the first such virtual interaction undertaken by the Sri Lankan PM who since assuming office in August 2020.

Looking forward to interacting with PM @narendramodi at the virtual summit scheduled for 26th September. We expect to review the multifaceted bilateral relationship between our nations, ranging from politics, economics, defense, tourism and other areas of mutual interest. https://t.co/Q4ElQuhmCT — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) September 23, 2020

India-Sri Lanka Virtual Summit

As per the official press release by the Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka, Narendra Modi and Mahinda Rajapaksa are set to have a Virtual Bilateral Summit on September 26. This virtual interaction was set up after the two leaders decided to review the 'multifaceted bilateral relationship' between the nations after PM Modi took the initiative to call up the Sri Lankan PM in August. "The Summit level interaction is expected to focus on the full gamut of bilateral engagement inter-alia political, economic, finance, development, defence and security spheres, educational, tourism and cultural as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, " reads the press release.

