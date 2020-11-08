India Stands With Arnab Goswami; Tough Questions On Illegal Arrest From All Corners

As Raigad police suddenly shifted Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail on Sunday after 4 nights in Judicial custody, support has poured from across the nation, demanding relief from courts, condemning the arrest. Arnab, while being shifted from the quarantine centre in Alibag to Taloja jail, said, "My life is under threat. My life is under threat. Not being allowed to speak to lawyers. They assaulted me this morning. Please tell people of India my life is under threat". This revelation, made from behind the black screens on the police van's windows, has stoked immense support from several eminent TV panelists, journalists, Army veterans and the common people of India.

Watch Arnab's statement while being transferred to Taloja jail:

'We are going to the President today': Maj Gen Bakshi

Army veteran Maj Gen GD proclaimed that he will be visiting President Ram Nath Kovind - along with some former soldiers and citizens - to discuss the appalling situation since Arnab's arrest. The Bombay High Court will pronounce its order on Monday, 3 PM on Arnab's plea - challenging his arrest, seeking bail, quashing of the FIR against him in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. Arnab has been allowed to approach the sessions court to seek bail, with the High Court directing the court to decide on the matter within four days. The court has clubbed the Naik family's case seeking re-investigation into the case with Arnab's plea.

#IndiaWithArnab | We are going to the President today - some former Soldiers and some Citizens; we are appalled: Maj Gen @GeneralBakshi; Support Arnab by signing the petition at https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl; tweet with the hashtag and watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/fsKIonkERv — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

'My life is under threat, please tell the people': Arnab while being moved to Taloja jail

Legal questions for police

Some supporters have questioned the legality of the manner in which Arnab was arrested by Mumbai and Raigad police. Asking why Arnab was arrested inspite of his continued co-operation in various cases, Twitter users have wondered if there were any other alternatives. Pointing out the grave infringement of fundamental rights and press freedom, citizens have expressed dismay at the 'failure of law and order in the state'. Arnab had been sent to 14-day judicial custody by Alibag magistrate court.

Here are some of the questions being asked:

These questions arerequired to be addressed??.I'm not in favour or support of anyone but My constitution permits me as a citizen.. Don't you think?? pic.twitter.com/JFFObvDFLN — 🇮🇳INDIAN COMRADES 🇮🇳 (@6711Anumit) November 8, 2020

Eminent personalists demand Arnab's immediate release

160 citizens including journalists, educators, armed forces veterans, govt officers, civil servants, philanthropists, authors, private professionals, entrepreneurs, doctors, public figures have penned a letter demanding the release of Arnab, terming his arrest an 'assault on India's democratic soul and destiny'. Apart from these citizens, artists from Jammu too have condemned his arrest terming it 'unwarranted and unjustified'. Citizens across India, including several socio-political groups have taken to the streets in Guwahati, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, supporting Arnab, raising slogans against the Maharashtra government.

#BREAKING on #IndiaWithArnab | 160 citizens including journalists, educators, armed forces veterans, govt officers, civil servants, philanthropists, authors, private professionals, entrepreneurs, doctors, public figures & lawyers demand immediate release of #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/hoQxjqnGUo — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

#IndiaWithArnab | 'Please support him and get him out,' says a protester in Hyderabad; Raise your voice for #ArnabGoswami; Protests going on in multiple cities; #LIVE & #BREAKING updates here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/tziHlBr1ny — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

After Arnab expresses threat to life, Samyabrata Ray Goswami appeals for intervention

Citizens & journalists Condemn Arnab's arrest:

UNREAL. They will not rest till they have exhausted each and every section of the Indian Penal Code.https://t.co/bG90HO4Sc5 — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) November 4, 2020

The people of India needs to fight for Arnab because no one else will take it from me. — Savio Rodrigues 🇮🇳 (@PrinceArihan) November 8, 2020

My bitterest debates with #ArnabGoswami have been on topics related to #Hindu faith & RSS. He has be a pucca secular. Does that mean I take this opportunity to put him down? No. #IStandWithArnab

Because it's a Question of #FreedomOfSpeech — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 (@RatanSharda55) November 8, 2020

#ArnabGoswami The arrest of Republic Editor Arnab is a new low for the state of Maharashtra. The eloquent silence of the media establishment is pathetic. Contrast his with what happens if anyone of the Lutyens media elite is even asked to explain financial shenanigans. — R Jagannathan (@TheJaggi) November 4, 2020

#IndiaWithArnab | Hear veteran journalist P Rajan who was arrested during Emergency! On #ArnabGoswami's assault & arrest, he says, 'it's not prosecution, it's persecution'. Support Arnab by signing the petition at https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl; send your videos with the hashtag pic.twitter.com/tfi3uBgmYK — Republic (@republic) November 5, 2020

'I want the Supreme Court to help me': Arnab Goswami from police van enroute Taloja jail

Protests At Taloja Jail

Protests are also ongoing outside the Taloja jail where Arnab Goswami has been taken, with people holding placards in support of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief. Protestors raised slogans saying, "Maharashtra government come to your senses. Release Arnab Goswami. We are with you, Arnab." This is amid days of continuing protests across cities for Arnab Goswami ever since he was arrested.

#BREAKING on #IndiaWithArnab | Protest ongoing outside Taloja Jail where Arnab Goswami has been taken, even as Army veterans and eminent civilians are submitting a memorandum to the President of India; #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/spZD4PLCQg — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

Arnab Goswami's shocking arrest

On Wednesday at 7:45 AM, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, forcefully dragged him out, even refusing to let him wear his shoes, arresting him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. While being bundled into a police van, Arnab claimed 'They assaulted me. They beat my son'. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Mumbai police then handed him over to Raigad police, which took him to Alibag Police Station, where his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. After a 5-hour long remand hearing, however, the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected granting custody to the Raigad police and Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing her order in the remand hearing, the CJM too observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab.

Bombay HC to pronounce order in Arnab Goswami's plea against illegal arrest on Monday

Case in Bombay HC

Over three days of arguments, senior advocate Harish Salve, arguing for Arnab's release stated that no permission had been taken by the police for reopening the 2018 Anvay Naik abetment of suicide case in which Arnab has been arrested, as per the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, adding 'the arrest is illegal'. On the other hand, the Maharashtra government has defended the 'arrest' of Arnab, stating that if 'illegal arrest has resulted in judicial remand', questioning of arrest is 'not relevant'. It also maintained that the state govt has the power to direct investigation, noting that the remand order has not been challenged by Arnab. The two-judge bench comprising of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik ordered that the bail can be sought by Arnab from the sessions court, which has to be resolved in four days, while setting Monday as the date to pronounce a verdict on the case.