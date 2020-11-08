'My Life Is Under Threat, Please Tell The People': Arnab Goswami Assaulted, Moved To Jail

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief made shocking revelations of being assaulted and his life being under threat as he was being shifted from the quarantine centre in Alibag to Taloja jail on Sunday after remaining in judicial custody for four days.

Arnab Goswami was moved from the quarantine centre in a police van with black screens on its windows to prevent him from being seen.

"My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policemen blocked him from speaking.

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

Bombay High Court reserves its order

Senior Advocate Harish Salve made strong arguments representing Arnab Goswami once again, as the Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order in Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief's plea against his arrest. The two-judge bench comprising of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik ordered that bail can be sought by Arnab under Section 439 from the sessions court. The court also ordered that the sessions court must decide within four days if approached for bail. The Bombay High Court would pronounce its order as soon as possible, Justice Shinde stated. It was later announced that the order would be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday.

Previously, on Friday, arguing for Arnab's release, senior advocate Harish Salve had stated that no permission had been taken by the police for reopening the 2018 Anvay Naik abetment of suicide case in which Arnab has been arrested, as per the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, adding 'the arrest is illegal'. Critically, while pronouncing her order in the remand hearing, the CJM too observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab.

Arnab Goswami's shocking arrest

On Wednesday at 7:45 AM, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out, arresting him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son, even refusing to let him wear his shoes. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Mumbai police then handed him over to Raigad police, which took him to Alibag Police Station, where his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. After a 5-hour long remand hearing, however, the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected granting custody to the Raigad police and Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

