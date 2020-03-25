India 'strongly Condemns' Kabul Gurudwara Attack, Stands With Afghanistan: MEA

India on Wednesday expressed its "strong condemnation" of the terror attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul, which killed at least 11 people and left several injured. "India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan," a statement shared by External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said. The Islamic State's local affiliate has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"We convey our sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured. Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers," the statement said.

India stands in solidarity with Afghans

The MEA further commended the Afghan security forces for their "valorous response to the attack" and their exemplary courage and dedication "to protect the Afghan people and secure the country". The statement also held that India stands in solidarity with the people, the Government and the security forces of Afghanistan "in their efforts for bringing peace and security to the country".

Attack on gurudwara

Unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh Gurudwara in the Afghan capital Kabul and were locked in a continuing battle with security forces on Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior has said. The Gurudwara was located in the Shor Bazar area at around 07:45 (local time) when 150 worshippers were inside the Sikh religious premise.

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian has reportedly said that the security forces have cordoned off the area and trying to counter-attack. The Taliban denied its involvement and its spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that they have no relation with the attack in Shor Bazar.

Indian politicians react

Punjab's Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh requested Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to find out the perpetrators of the attack and look after the Sikh community. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also took to Twitter to condemn the deadly attack and reminded about the atrocities inflicted on minority communities in some countries.

