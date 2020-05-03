India Surpasses One Million RT-PCR Tests For COVID-19 Infection, ICMR Officials Confirm

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday, May 2 crossed over one million RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. While the deadly virus has been spreading rapidly across the nation, the ICMR officials informed that the research team has expanded testing and has been doing more than 70,000 tests.

While speaking to ANI, an ICMR official said, “We have tested about 1,040,000 tests till Saturday evening. In a few days, we have increased our testing capacity. ICMR has been doing more than 70,000 tests in the last two consecutive days”.

On Saturday, the ICMR also notified that a total of 9,76,363 samples have been tested to date. According to reports, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are the top three states which are doing vigorous testing; however, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi still have to ramp up their testing capacity.

Over 10,000 patients recovered

The ICMR has emphasised that the confirmatory test for diagnosis of COVID-19 infection is RT-PCR test of the throat and nasal swab as it detects virus at an early stage. Dr. GS Toteja, Additional Director General of ICMR, also recently mentioned that RT-PCR tests have to be continued vigorously as the principal diagnostic test to contain the spread of the virus.

As per reports, RT-PCR tests are available in 310 government laboratories and 111 private set up across the country. Meanwhile, the Centre also informed that the research team has ordered approximately 21.35 lakh diagnostic kits to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The novel coronavirus COVID-19, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 1,300 lives in the country. As per the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,411 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 37,776. However, over 10,000 patients have also recovered from COVID-19 in India, indicating progress in the nation’s fight against the pandemic.

