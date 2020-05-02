COVID-19 Update: Over 10,000 Patients Recover In India, Positive Cases Surge To 37,776

Over 10,000 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in India as of Saturday, indicating progress in the nation's fight against the pandemic. As per the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,411 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 37,776.

Of the total number, 26,535 are active positive cases. As many as 10,018 patients have recovered from the disease, while 1,223 COVID-19 deaths have been reported to date. Of these, 71 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 11,506 patients of which, 1,879 have been discharged while 485 people have succumbed to the virus. Gujarat has the second-highest number of positive cases in the country, standing at 4,721, which includes 735 recoveries and 236 deaths.

Delhi's tally stands at 3,738 of which, 1,167 patients have recovered while 61 patients have died due to the virus. Madhya Pradesh has recorded a total of 2,719 positive cases, including 524 recoveries and 145 fatalities.

India extends lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by two weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place. The Union Health Ministry has divided all districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance), orange (those neither in green or red zones), and green zones (Zero cases for past 21 days).

